No, there has not been a landslide in McCrae Street Bendigo

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated November 18 2022 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
There is no sign of a landslide outside Bendigo TAFE's city campus despite a notification that was visible on the Vic Emergency website for over an hour this afternoon.

