No, there has not been a landslide in McCrae Street

There is no sign of a landslide outside Bendigo TAFE's city campus despite a notification that was visible on the Vic Emergency website for over an hour this afternoon.
No emergency services who have been contacted so far have a record of a landslide in McCrae Street, which is a flat expanse of road in the middle of Bendigo.
A Bendigo Advertiser photographer found no evidence of a natural disaster more commonly seen in the high country.
That is not to say that it could not have been some sort of incident - the landslide definition covers a range of smaller events, not just the ones you might have seen at the movies.
A landslide-like event might be somewhat more likely than the shark siting the website alerted people to at Big Hill in 2017.
"There continues to be an increase in multiple shark sightings being reported," that alert told shocked residents.
That alert was clearly one of the rare mistakes on the Vic Emergency website, which has been a trusted source of information for the public for years.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
