Greater Bendigo has recorded 484 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
According to the Department of Health data, the municipality recorded 82 cases in the 24 hours leading up to November 18.
There are now 414 active cases in the region.
In other parts of the states, the Macedon Ranges added 182 during the week, and 19 in the last day.
Meanwhile, Mount Alexander recorded 57 COVID-19 cases in seven days and 10 in a day, while Central Goldfields added 43 and five new respectively.
Campaspe tallied 97 during the week and 14 since Thursday, and Gannawarra recorded 16 and two respectively.
Buloke recorded 11 cases in the past week and two in the last day, while Loddon added 10 in the past seven days and three in the last 24 hours.
The data says there were 20,398 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria this week, an increase of 22.8 per cent on the previous week.
The average daily number of new cases this week was 2914, up from 2377 last week.
OTHER STORIES:
There are now 18,150 active cases across the state.
There are 359 COVID patients in Victorian hospitals, including 16 COVID patients in intensive care and three cleared cases in intensive care.
There are three COVID patients on a ventilator.
Sadly, a total of 46 COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the Department in the past week.
An average of seven deaths were reported each day in the past week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.