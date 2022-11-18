Strauch excited about Bendigo's "unique" chance to see Aussie swim team

When Jenna Strauch was a junior swimmer, Australian great Gian Rooney made a visit to Bendigo for a coaching clinic.
Strauch had her photo taken with her childhood hero - it's a moment she cherishes to this day.
Next month the Australian swim team will be in Bendigo for a four-day training camp to prepare for the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne.
After being inspired by Rooney all those years ago, now it's Strauch's turn to mix with budding Bendigo swimmers.
"I would never have imagined that I'd be coming back to Bendigo with an Australian swimming team,'' Strauch said.
"Having an understanding of what it takes to come from a regional town to get to the next level, this is a great opportunity for everyone.
"To watch an elite team, especially one of the greatest swimming teams Australia has had, will be a massive inspiration for young kids.
READ MORE: Strauch savours Commonwealth Games success
"Personally, for me to be able to give back to the town that has given me such great support is exciting."
Young swimmers and sport fans alike will get a wonderful opportunity to see what makes Australia's swim team, including eight Olympic gold medalists - Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown, Mack Horton, Kyle Chalmers, Madi Wilson, Meg Harris, Chelsea Hodges and Mollie O'Callaghan - tick.
Swimming Australia announced on Friday that five training sessions over the four days would be open to the public.
The Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre will be open for the public to watch training sessions from 7am-9am on December 7, 8, 9 and 10, as well as a 3.30pm-5.30pm session on December 9.
At the completion of the camp on Saturday, December 10, a signing session will be held with the Aussie team from 11am until midday.
"This is very unique opportunity,'' Strauch said.
"In my time that I've been in Australian teams we've always done closed training sessions.
"To open up our sessions creates excitement for Bendigo, but also us (athletes) as well.
"The Australian Dolphins have picked Bendigo because we want to spark engagement, inspiration and share the success of the team and environment we live in.
"In camps like this we have a lot of people doing a lot of different things, so there will be a lot going on.
"It's going to be a great atmosphere."
The trip to Bendigo and the short course titles in Melbourne will cap a monster year for Strauch that has included silver medal swims at world championship and Commonwealth Games level.
"This is the year that keeps on giving, we've had a lot on, but certainly not complaining,'' she said.
"The thing that makes this so special is that we're on home soil.
"This is the first time in 15 years that we've had a world swimming event in Australia.
"That in itself is massive. We're super excited to share what we go through on an international level with our country.''
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.