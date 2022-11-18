Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Strauch excited about Bendigo's "unique" chance to see Aussie swim team

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 18 2022 - 3:30pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Strauch can't wait to return to Bendigo with the Australian swimming team. Picture by Getty Images

When Jenna Strauch was a junior swimmer, Australian great Gian Rooney made a visit to Bendigo for a coaching clinic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.