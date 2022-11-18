Big field set for round five AVSL action in Bendigo

MORE than 120 athletes have entered for Saturday's fifth round of Athletics Victoria Shield League in Bendigo.
The afternoon's action at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill begins with hammer throw at 1pm.
First-up on the track will be distance hurdles at 1.30pm followed by 1500m walk, 200m, 800m, 3000m and 5000m.
Non-AVSL scoring events will be the 100m, and the relay.
A high number of entries has resulted in two flights of hammer, four flights of discus, three flights of high jump and three flights of long jump.
After winning premier division last Saturday when it doubled points through the PowerPlay, Eaglehawk will be determined to keep the momentum rolling.
The Hawks have had 52 members enter for Bendigo's meet.
A highlight will be the first of the 800m heats in which University's Nathan Crowley will be up against Bendigo Harriers' Jackson Eadon and Josh Evans, and South Bendigo's Zackery Tickell.
Athletes to watch in field events include Victorian All-Schools medallists Kai Norton from South Bendigo AC, and Harriers' rising star Hailey Stubbs.
A dual Victorian open high jump champion, Denise Snyder will mark her first hit-out of the 2022-23 season in Bendigo by competing in flight one of the discipline.
Snyder is part of a powerful Eaglehawk squad that includes Kathryn Heagney, Jorja Morrison, Terry Hicks, Olivia Graham, Cameron Smith, Dave Chisholm and many more.
The Borough is also represented by Tim Sullivan, a triple Paralympian who will contest the 200m, 800m, discus, and non-scoring 100m.
Bendigo Harriers and South Bendigo will be vying for high placings in division two.
Key players for the Harriers include Anne Buckley, Ruth Sandeman, Rebecca Soulsby, Lachlan Carr, Hunter Gill, Jack Denton, and Nicholas Hietbrink.
The green and gold will also be represented by Caitlin and Eliza Evans, Jake and Monique Gavriliadis, Hannah and Haylee Greenman, Charli and Keelan McInerney, and Geoff and Neil Shaw.
South Bendigo has gun thrower Emma Berg, and sprinter Oliver Muggleton in hot form.
A strength of the squad in red and white is in the women's 50-plus class through Carol Coad, Annette Curtis, Peta Dawe, Jackie Guillou, Trudy Haines, Debby Kirne, Jennifer Payne, and Joan Self.
University Pride will be represented by Craig Green, David and Phoebe Londale, and James Trew on the track.
