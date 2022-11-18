Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

RSCPA Victoria appeals for information about dog baiting in Bendigo

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated November 21 2022 - 3:39pm, first published November 18 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dog baiting is illegal. Picture: Supplied.

RSPCA Victoria is asking the public to provide any known information about a concerning suspected incident in Bendigo involving dog baiting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.