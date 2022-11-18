RSPCA Victoria is asking the public to provide any known information about a concerning suspected incident in Bendigo involving dog baiting.
The appeal for information comes as RSPCA Victoria received a cruelty report relating to an alleged dog baiting incident which occurred along the Bendigo Creek Trail, toward the Buckland Street entrance.
RSPCA Victoria Inspectorate Team Leader Karen Collier said the deliberate act of cruelty was unacceptable.
"Animals that ingest poisonous baits suffer significantly and this type of malicious act of cruelty can result in death," she said.
"We are pleading for the public's help to identify the person responsible so that we can protect dogs and other animals in the Bendigo area and beyond."
Intentionally administering or laying bait for an animal that contains a poison or substance that has a harmful effect is dog baiting - an offence punishable under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
Baiting that results in the death of an animal attracts penalties of up to 250 penalty units - a $46,230 fine or 12 months imprisonment.
"We would like to hear from anyone who has information about this incident or can help identify anyone involved," Ms Collier said.
RSPCA Victoria urges anyone who suspects or knows their dog or any other animal has eaten a poisonous bait, to contact their closest vet immediately. Do not delay action or wait to see if animals exhibit symptoms.
RSPCA Victoria encourages the broader community to be vigilant and be on the lookout for additional any poisonous baits.
Anyone with information about this incident, or who has concerns for the welfare of an animal, is urged to contact RSPCA Victoria on 9224 2222 or via their website.
