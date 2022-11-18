THE CITY of Greater Bendigo has appointed a permanent Commonwealth Games director as the council and state government grapple with a host of major planning challenges.
Andrew Cooney's appointment as ongoing Commonwealth Games director ticks one of many tasks off the list for those organising the 2026 event, to be hosted by Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong and Gippsland.
He has already been in a temporary role for some months and could remain until the job is dissolved following the games.
"Rarely do you get the opportunity to live and work in your community and help deliver an amazing, international event such as this," he said.
The appointment ticks off one item in the long, complex to-do list written in the shadow of rapidly tightening deadlines for the event, which is only three-and-a-half years away.
Games delivery minister Jacinta Allan this week confirmed work was underway to try to head off risks like residents' rents skyrocketing as the games nears, just as it did in London before the 2012 Olympics.
"We do have time to get a sense of what that [tourist demand] will do to accommodation, and what pressure that might have on the market," she said.
Ms Allan said bureaucrats were working on an accommodation strategy to help find beds throughout the state for tourists.
Part of the logic behind Bendigo's athletes' village was making sure 1600 athletes and officials would not take up sorely needed existing housing, Ms Allan said.
The council itself must make one of its most consequential games decisions by mid-2023: whether to renovate the Bendigo Art Gallery by the games' kickoff.
It wants to be ready to go if it wins funding commitments from the federal government and has already secured election commitments from Victoria's Labor and Coalition parties.
Both parties have left wiggle-room for the council to delay until after the games, given detailed planning only began this year.
"With only 174 weeks to go until the Commonwealth Games, it is a really tight timeline to build a project that's as big and complex as this," Ms Allan said on Tuesday.
"Remember too that we need to build an athlete's village, infrastructure like a table tennis venue at the showgrounds, a temporary velodrome ... so there's going to be a lot to do around Bendigo in the lead up to the games."
Mr Cooney said his and the council's focus would be on making sure Bendigo was in the best shape possible to welcome as many as 200,000 games ticket-holders, "and support a smooth running of an event of this scale".
