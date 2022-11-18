Central Victorian women and girls spending Christmas in a refuge or domestic violence shelter won't be forgotten this year, thanks to a local charity.
Loddon Murray's Share the Dignity will again be promoting its #ItsInTheBag campaign, which ensures these people get access to basic essentials they may need.
Organisers hope the initiative, which is in its eight year, would see an increase in donations after taking a hit over the past two years.
Loddon Mallee regional co-ordinator Lauren Read said it was great to see the Bendigo community uniting in such an "extraordinary way".
"We hear from local businesses that put together bags with their employees; several schools that include the campaign in their curriculum; groups of friends that make it a yearly event to get together and pack bags for vulnerable mums," she said.
"It has certainly made people stop and reflect on the challenges that some people are facing in our community, and Bendigo's response to that is to help in whatever way they can."
According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, 167,400 women and girls received assistance from specialist homelessness agencies in 2020-21, and 53 per cent had experienced family and domestic violence.
Ms Read said the need in the Greater Bendigo community has seen a "steady increase" over the last few years.
"Given the cost of living crisis that many are facing right now, as well as the impact of the recent floods in our region, we expect this year to be higher than ever," she said.
"Therefore we are aiming for 1500 bags."
Residents are asked to pack a bag they no longer use with items such as pads and tampons, deodorant, toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner, and soap - as well as little luxuries such as hair accessories or a handwritten note.
These bags are then dropped off at participating points such as Bunnings Warehouse Epsom and Bendigo, Juno Bendigo and Bendigo Mazda.
"You don't have to donate a full bag, we also appreciate donations of loose essentials, such as shampoo and condition, baby wash and the like," Ms Read said.
Bunnings chief customer officer Ryan Baker said they were proud to support the appeal for the sixth year running, with the annual appeal collecting over 540,000 bags through its stores to date.
"Now more than ever, the community need some extra support and we are proud to play a small part in helping Share the Dignity to continue their important work," they said.
Ms Read said the team was always "blown away" by the community's generosity.
"We know how grateful our recipients are - for some, it is the only Christmas present they will receive this year," she said.
"But it's not just about the bag and its contents - you're also letting that person know that someone in their community cares. For someone going through their darkest days, that can be the greatest gift of all.
Residents are encouraged to make their donations between November 19 and 27, Sponsor a Bag online, or register to become a Share the Dignity volunteer.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
