FOOTBALL: Kyneton junior teams, senior women's side moving into Riddell District competitions

KYNETON'S junior football teams and senior women's side are moving into Riddell District league competitions next season.
The Tigers have announced they are moving their junior teams from the Bendigo Junior Football League into the Riddell District league junior competition for season 2023.
And their senior women's team that has been playing in the Central Victorian Football League Women's competition will now be part of the new Riddell District Football League senior women's competition.
The Tigers are one of three new teams, along with the Castlemaine-based Mount Alexander Falcons and Melton, joining the RDFNL senior women's competition.
While the Tigers' junior football and senior women's teams are shifting leagues, their senior football and netball teams will remain in the Bendigo Football-Netball League.
Kyneton's change of leagues for its junior teams follows a review and parent engagement process to "identify opportunities to improve participant enjoyment, skill development, family connection and options to increase junior numbers."
The Tigers have had a decline in junior teams from 12 in 2014 to seven this year.
One of the core objectives of the review was to determine the most appropriate league for the Tigers' juniors to play in from 2023, with the club having met with both the BJFL and RDJFNL as part of the process.
"The engagement with both leagues identified that aligning with the RDJFNL would support our junior players to participate against teams in the Macedon Ranges, reduce travel distances and play home games with all junior teams on the same day," the Tigers said.
The Tigers this year fielded sides in the BJFL's under-10 (two teams), under-12s (two teams), under-14s, under-16s and under-16 girls competitions.
"Our club is looking forward to joining the RDJFNL next season and recognise that we need to implement additional actions to support our junior development and retention to improve our junior numbers moving forward," president Hayden Evans said.
Meanwhile, the Tigers are leaving the CVFLW having been part of the competition since its inaugural season in 2018.
"Kyneton saw the RDFNL as an exciting new opportunity at a more localised competition playing neighbouring teams like Woodend and Romsey," Kyneton football operations manager Natalie Korinfsky said.
"We also see the RDFNL as a leader in developing female football pathways at the junior level and we are keen to work alongside the league and our fellow teams to help shape the new senior womens league to be competitive, inclusive and sustainable into the future.
"We are excited to play local likeminded clubs and develop healthy rivalries with nearby towns such as Woodend, Melton and Romsey.
"We are also looking forward to continuing our close relationship with the Mount Alexander Falcons and fixturing games with our senior men and netballers to build our one club approach."
AFL Central Victoria wished the Tigers' junior football teams and senior women's side all the best in their move.
"The BJFL and CVFLW support Kyneton FNC in their transfer into Riddell District league competitions. We've worked with Kyneton in their process and wish them well in the future," AFLCV junior/female operations manager Nathan Williams said.
