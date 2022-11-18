Bendigo Advertiser
FOOTBALL: Kyneton junior teams, senior women's side moving into Riddell District competitions

Updated November 18 2022 - 2:59pm, first published 1:56pm
Kyneton' senior women's team is moving into the Riddell District league competition. Picture by Noni Hyett.

KYNETON'S junior football teams and senior women's side are moving into Riddell District league competitions next season.

