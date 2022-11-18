Central Victorian trainers chase Breeders Crown glory

One of the highlights of the harness racing clendar will take place at Melton on Saturday night and central Victorian stables will play a big hand in proceedings.
The prestigious Breeders Crown finals have attracted elite fields of pacers and trotters across eight Group One and two Group Two finals.
Here's a guide to the central Victorian-trained horses competing:
3YO Trotters Fillies Final: Michelle Phillips - Kimora Saffi
One of the more open finals of the night, with $51 shot Kimora Saffi drawing awkwardly in gate six. Qualified for the final after finishing third in her heat at Maryborough. Has two wins and four placings from 13 career starts for earnings of $17,855. She's a consistent filly, but she'll need to be at her very best to finish top three.
2YO Trotters Fillies Final: Neville Pangrazio - Shesawish
The Rochester-based filly has only had one career start - an encouraging third in the Breeders Crown heat at Maryborough last week. A tough barrier draw in gate 11 makes life tough, but she's bound to be improved by her first run and she could sneak into the top five at $26.
2YO Trotters Colts and Geldings Final: Alex Ashwood - Stevie Gee
Arguably Bendigo's best chance for Breeders Crown glory this year. Drawn perfectly in gate one and he has the early speed to either lead or sit behind the leader. Improving with every run and he has the quality to be right in the finish, particularly with the two favourites drawn on the back row.
David Van Ryn - Your Kidding
He was cricket score odds first-up from a spell in his heat, but he produced a career-best run to finish third and force his way into the final. Drawn well in gate two and he does have good early speed to take up a position. One of the best roughies in the race at $21.
2YO Fillies Final: Kate Hargreaves - Ludacrous
Great draw on the inside of the second row where she'll follow out $1.40 hot favourite Major Delight. If she can show enough speed to sit behind the likely winner, she'll have a great chance to finish inside the top four. Her only unplaced run in six career starts was last start in the semi-final, but it was still a good run to finish strongly and qualify for the final.
Julie Douglas - Ozzie Sweet Pea
The first emergency needs a scratching to make the final field. Had a consistent season, aside from last start in the semi-final where she raced ungenerously. If she gets a run, her best form could see her challenging for a top-five finish.
4YO Mares Championship: Alex Ashwood - Tay Tay
She's a gun mare, it's just a shame she's drawn outside two stars in Ladies In Red (gate five) and Tough Tilly (gate two). Gate six makes her task tougher, but 13 wins and seven placings from 20 career starts means you can't count her out.
Clinton McSwain - Wendys Watching
Drawn on the outside of the second row and up in class, but this mare is in good form with two wins from her past four starts. The $51 shot will sit back in the field and attempt to hit the line strongly. A top five chance in a high-quality field.
2YO Colts and Geldings Final: Julie Douglas - Heathburn Bruce
Did well to qualify for the final after running sixth in his semi-final. The outsider of the field at $101, the Peter Cole-owned pacer will start from gate 10.
3YO Fillies Final: Keith Cotchin - Diamond Shooz
The popular Elmore trainer has done a great job with this filly to get her into the final. Has run her best races from the front, but she showed in her fourth placing in the semi-final that she can be held up for one run and finish strongly. Hard to see her winning from the second row draw, but she could add value to trifectas and first fours.
3YO Colts and Geldings Final: Julie Douglas - Interest Free
Good draw on the inside of the second row and a great chance to run a place in the $200,000 event. This horse doesn't know how to run a poor race. Hasn't finished further back than fourth in his past 13 starts. Hard to see him beating $1.30 favourite Captain Ravishing, but he's as good a chance as anything else to run second.
4YO Entires and Geldings Championship: Julie Douglas - Ozzie Playboy
Drawn gate one, but he probably doesn't have the class to topple the Emma Stewart-trained pair Act Now and Beyond Delight. Top-three finish would be a big win for connections of the four-year-old pacer.
