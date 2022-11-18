Bendigo Advertiser

Central Victorian trainers chase Breeders Crown glory

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 18 2022 - 3:11pm, first published 12:00pm
Diamond Shooz, winning at Shepparton earlier this year, will run in the 3YO Fillies Breeders Crown Final for Elmore trainer Keith Cotchin. Picture: Claire Weston Photography

One of the highlights of the harness racing clendar will take place at Melton on Saturday night and central Victorian stables will play a big hand in proceedings.

