Commonwealth Games gold medallist Pearce a finalist for AIS award

BAMAWM Extension swimmer Col Pearse is in the running to win an AIS Sport Performance Award next month.
Pearse on Friday was named one of the finalists in the category of male para-athlete of the year after he won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in August.
In his first Commonwealth Games, Pearse, 19, won gold in the men's 100m butterfly S10 final in Birmingham.
Pearse's gold medal followed the bronze medal he won last year in the men's 100m butterfly S10 at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Pearse is up against Ben Tudhope (snowboard), Ryley Batt (wheelchair rugby) and Tim Hodge (swimming) in the male para-athlete of the year category.
"The ASPAs is a true celebration of Australian high performance sport and the fact we have more than 20 different sports represented across the award categories is a reminder of how many wonderful moments we've experienced this year," Australia Sports Commission chief executive officer Kieran Perkins said.
