Someone is always watching, and now they're recording and dobbing you in

A new campaign targeting reckless and careless drivers will help police apprehend and prosecute offenders to reduce road trauma, which is at an alarming five-year high.
The campaign and the release of footage that would typically never be seen by the public is a response to the increased death toll on Victorian roads - up 12 per cent from the same time last year.
The new campaign 'You Never Know Who's Watching' uses de-identified footage of drivers behaving badly on Victorian roads, and encourages motorists to submit their own footage - anonymously or not - to Crime Stoppers.
"I appreciate that Crime Stoppers allows people to remain anonymous, which is a valued part of the process, so I would never be asking people to go outside of this if they did not wish to," Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said.
"From our point of view, it may give us some intelligence on a particular vehicle or location that we can use, so it will certainly prove of value to us."
MORE NEWS:
With more people installing dashcams and recording devices, Crime Stoppers encourages sharing of footage to their online platform which is as simple as uploading pictures and/or videos via a mobile phone or computer.
Crime Stoppers Victoria chief executive Stella Smith said dangerous drivers put the community in danger.
She said it was important for offenders to realise they never know who's watching, and risk-taking behaviour could be recorded at any time and shared with Crime Stoppers, then investigated by police.
"I also appreciate that it will highlight to the general public the types of behaviours that are being witnessed almost daily on our roads (unfortunately) by our community members and goes a step further to having everyone being responsible for road safety," Snr Sgt Brooks said.
"The main focus, as I read it, is by sharing this footage it will bring to the attention of those who choose to drive in a reckless and dangerous manner that 'someone is watching you', and it may then influence their behaviours so that they drive in a more positive and safe manner."
Crime Stoppers reminds the community that road safety was a shared responsibility, affecting all road users, including motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.
Ms Smith said everyone could play a role in preventing more lives from being lost on Victorian roads.
"By coming forward and sharing what you know and see, we can make Victorian roads safer for everyone," she said.
