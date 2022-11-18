Have you ever dreamt of performing in a lavish opera in front of an international audience?
Then this weekend could be your chance at fulfilling that dream.
Melbourne Opera is now on the hunt for local Bendigo and central Victorian singers to join the chorus for Gotterdammerung, the fourth opera in the Ring cycle.
Melbourne Opera is staging the $5 million production of the Ring cycle which comprises four separate operas over a duration of more than 17 hours.
Three full Ring cycles will be performed over six weeks from March 24 to 30 April 30, 2023. Each Ring Cycle will be performed over two weekends at the Ulumbarra Theatre.
As part of the preparations, an open call has been put out for anyone keen to sing in the chorus of the Ring cycle to roll up to the Capital Theatre this Saturday and audition their vocal talents.
Tickets are selling fast for the production with opera lovers travelling from interstate and overseas to be part of the spectacular event.
Any staging of the momentous Ring cycle is a rare event due to the huge undertaking, and it is even rarer in Australia.
Next year's Bendigo performance is only the sixth staging of the complete Ring cycle in Australia and the first in a regional city.
The Ring cycle is based on Norse mythology and tells the story of knights, dragons, gods and other creatures in a search for a magical golden ring.
For anyone keen to try out to be part of the chorus, auditions will take place on Saturday, November 19 at the Capital Theatre on View St from 10.30am to 12.30pm under the direction of chorus master Raymond Lawrence.
