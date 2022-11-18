A PLAY created in the past two years will premiere in Castlemaine next Friday.
Thrive was born out of stories from the central Victoria's LGBTQIA+ community and has been written, directed and produced by Cheyney Caddy.
Caddy, who is part of Castlemaine company Black Apple Theatre, said interviews with five people about their LGBTQIA+ experiences formed the basis of the play.
"It was developed in response to prompt from the Chill Out Festival (in Daylesford)," she said. "I was volunteering with them at the time and told the artistic director I had this idea.
"Part of it was a broader thing for me trying to fill the gap in terms of (queer) representation.
"When you've grown up and remember what it was like to be 15 and not have any kind of picture in your head of what life would be like, that experience - which is common to the queer experience - sticks with you.
"It became what I do with my life - trying to make sure others don't feel like that."
Caddy interviewed five LQBTQIA+ community members for the Thrive project - three over the age of 65 and two who were 25 at the time.
"We sat down and I said 'tell me your life story'," Caddy said. "I recorded those interviews and got them transcribed and turned it into a play script.
"It's two acts with the stories woven together. Even though the interviews were done separately, I have grouped the text together so it seems like a conversation.
"There is a beautiful scene where they are talking about falling in love for the first time and it is a conversation with people sitting around having cups of tea.
"Even though the experiences are 40 years apart, they have the same points of connection and commonality."
Among the stories told in Thrive is Julie Peters, an activist and LGBTQIA+ trailblazer who was the first transgender person to run for parliament in Australia.
"Everyone has a really interesting story but she is great," Caddy said. "She has done amazing things with her life.
"She worked at the ABC for many years and one of her lines is 'at the ABC I came out to 700 people'.
"After that she continued to be a public advocate for trans rights and ran for parliament in the same election John Howard came to power.
"Another story is Kaye, who was one of the older queer people we spoke to. She was a teacher her whole life and is clear about the change she wanted to create and the world she wanted to create for young people.
"Knowing there are people out there paving the way for you is so powerful."
Part of the play's production was doing read throughs of the script with the community and showing the production to preview audiences.
"Thrive is not just about the hard times. It is full of joy and humour and achievement," Caddy said. "When we did play readings, you could see how much people could relate to it.
"It's about heritage as well. When you are queer, you're not born into a history or culture in the same way someone is born into a family with connections to past and shared experiences. You have to find connection.
"It's incredibly powerful when young queer people find that connection to the people who went before them.
"It's been a privilege to work with young performers who are all recent drama school graduates. Watching them grow in who is telling these stories is really exciting.
"We have been working on it in person since September and had a test audience who loved it, so we're hot to trot."
The production's cast and crew all identify as LGBTQIA+ community members, something that was important to Caddy.
"It's absolutely pivotal, not just for performers, but for everyone working on Thrive," she said. "It was part of our mission from the very beginning.
"I feel so strongly that if it's not made by queer people for queer people, it's not authentic."
Beyond next weekend's Castlemaine performers, Caddy hopes to see Thrive performed at LGBTQIA+ festivals, connect with schools and be part of the performing arts industry.
"The aim has always been for this work to tour," she said. "It is designed to go into big theatres and tiny little community halls.
"My dream would come true if this was going around Victoria and Australia. These stories need to heard.
"Midsummer Festival in Melbourne has programmed it as as part of their Westside (line-up) in Footscray and Frolic - Ballarat's Pride Festival - will show it in February.
"We are taking it to the performing arts markets as well and have our fingers crossed it gets a tour and can be performed in schools."
Thrive is on at the Castlemaine Goods Shed on November 25 and 26 from 7.30pm. Visit www.blackappletheatre.com for more details or to book tickets.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
