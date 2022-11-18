Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Castlemaine production Thrive tells the stories of central Victoria's LGBTQIA+ community members

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated November 20 2022 - 5:18pm, first published November 18 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cast of Thrive Em Jevons, Connor Dariol, Issy Weiskopf and Aspen Beilharz. Thrive will premiere at the Castlemaine Goods Shed on November 25. Photo by Ally Riches

A PLAY created in the past two years will premiere in Castlemaine next Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.