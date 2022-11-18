Man facing child abuse material and gun charges faces court

A man caught in possession of child exploitation material and guns is facing a possible term of imprisonment, following an appearance in the Bendigo County Court for an arraignment hearing.
Steven Ewart, 53, previously made an application to the court for an adjournment to allow time to clean and rent out his house prior to proceedings.
"He's at risk of a custodial sentence," his lawyer, Rebecca Neley, previously said.
Judge Mark Gamble had granted Ewart's adjournment but said he needed to fully understand that there would be no further adjournment for that reason and his arraignment needed to be heard soon.
Ewart faces several indictable and summary charges including possessing child abuse material which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.
Ewart is also facing a number of firearm related charges including possessing a traffickable quantity of firearms, negligently dealing with proceeds of crime, possessing imitation firearm without exemption or approval, and possessing weapons without approval.
He also faces failing to store Category A or B longarm correctly, failing to keep cartridge ammunition in a safe or secure manner, storing explosives without approval, and possessing weapons without approval charges.
Ewart was required to enter a plea during his arraignment. He pled guilty to all charges.
His plea hearing will be listed in the next Bendigo County Court Circuit, which commences in May, 2023.
Judge Mark Gamble extended Ewart's bail until then with the same conditions.
