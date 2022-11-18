Man facing child abuse material and gun charges faces court

Bendigo Advertiser
Man faces Bendigo County Court on child abuse material and weapons charges

By Petula Bowa
Updated November 18 2022 - 3:13pm, first published 11:30am
A man caught in possession of child exploitation material and guns is facing a possible term of imprisonment, following an appearance in the Bendigo County Court for an arraignment hearing.

