Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Vic Election

Preference deals concern prompts VEC reminder to voters

Updated November 18 2022 - 1:59pm, first published 8:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Early voting has been in operation since Monday. Picture by Darren Howe

Voters are reminded that they can control their own preferences when voting for their Upper House region if they vote below the line at the upcoming state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.