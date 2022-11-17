Bendigo Advertiser

SELECTION NIGHT: Bendigo District Cricket Association round 3 teams

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 18 2022 - 8:48am, first published November 17 2022 - 8:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SELECTION NIGHT: Bendigo District Cricket Association round 3 teams
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.