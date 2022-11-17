SELECTION NIGHT: Bendigo District Cricket Association round 3 teams

1st XI (vs. Bendigo United)
James Ryan (c), Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, Kyle Chant, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Bailey Goodwin, Declan Slingo, Joel Bothe, Xav Ryan, Scott Dole, Bailey George
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Liam Gaskell (c), Dylan Lovell, Lachie Nicholson, Oliver Ryan, Lachlan Nemet, Harper Hodgens, Aidan Goddard, Ajay Mishra, Forhad Ahmed, Dilruk Fernando, Kynan Gard, Craig Pearce, Nick Rowley
3rd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Clinton Lawson (c), Bill Mackay, Wayne Saunders, James Studds, Randhir Bhinder, Anil Ami, Bailey Evans, mitch harder, Kevin Jayawardena, Pasindu Sandeepa, Ajay Mishra, Terry Myers
Under 18 (vs. Maiden Gully Marist)
Lachie Nicholson, Nick Rowley, Oliver Ryan, Owen Brasher, Charlie Warren, Eddie Gingell, Harper Hodgens, Aidan Goddard, Gabe Nevins, Deacon Marsh, Samuel Moran
1st XI (vs. Bendigo)
Jake Thrum (c), Riley Treloar, Samuel Langley, Miggy Podosky, Darcy Mills, Will Thrum, Wil Pinniger, Henry Edwards, Tobie Travaglia, Denath Gunasekera, Thomas Starr
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo)
Marcus Smalley (c), Joshua Thurston, Adam Rady, Ashley Younghusband, Nicholas Williamson, Nicholas Crawford, Hugh Behrens, Dylan Waters, Billy Bassett, Harry Sheilds, Eamon Austin, Lachlan Harris
3rd XI (vs. Bendigo)
Curtis Tuohey (c), Matthew Beck, Mark Di Fede, Adrian Cronin, Brenden Younghusband, Joshua Wright, Blake Collins, Ian Clemens, Thomas Williamson, Gerard Malan, Connor Aldous
Under 18 (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Wil Pinniger (c), Oscar Terry, Louis Banfield, Lachlan Harris, Xavier McNamara, Henry Edwards, Judd Gilchrist, Tobie Travaglia, Dylan Waters, Billy Bassett, Harry Sheilds, Patrick Lahtz
4th XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Lachlan Harris (c), Oscar Terry, Xavier McNamara, Oscar Farrelly, Oscar Cail, Riley Travaglia, Elliott Davis, Gus Hay, Angus McNamara, Patrick Lahtz, Arvince Singh, Kobi MacDonald
1st XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Nicholas Farley (c), Nathan Walsh, Daniel Major, Aaron Monro, Cameron McGlashan, Cory Jacobs, Benjamin Williams, Angus Chisholm, Fletcher Good, Michael Peters, Harvey White
2nd XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Thomas Saker (c), Jacob Murley, Matt Ford, Samuel Williams, Sam Fitt, Mitchell Graham, Tain Piercy, Fletcher Runnalls, Taj Taylor, Joshua Williams, Kallum Schepers, Matthew Fitt
3rd XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Andrew Nisbet (c), Joshua Williams, Andrew Smith, Bradley Muns, Corey Henson, Scott Lawry, Rhys Smith, Campbell Richards, Lachlan Hall, Ben Trew
1st XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Liam Smith (c), Scott Johnson, Jake Higgins, Connor Miller, Scott Trollope, Kayle Thompson, Benjamin Derrick, Jack Keating, Lachlan Ross, William Bowles, Mitchell Kemp
2nd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Mathew Christie (c), Scott Ross, Jamie Bysouth, Luke Baird, Joseph Doolan, Lachlan Ross, Jimmy Wilkinson, Wasik Ajmain, Aaron Sims, Ryan Henderson, Hannah Flood, Callum Miller-Govett
3rd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Alek Stokes, Aaron Sims, Matthew Nihill, Joseph Doolan, Hannah Flood, Cail Varker, Ryan Henderson, Wasik Ajmain, Eddie Boal, Euan Flood, Tom Francis
4th XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Dylan Morgan (c), Paul Govett, Mark Burgess, Eddie Boal, Euan Flood, William Donnelly, Val Musk, Michael Donnelly, Cail Varker
1st XI (vs. White Hills)
Adam Ward (c), Ryan Grundy, Abe Sladden, Flynn Campbell, Jack Wilson, Josh Simpson, Shane Gilchrist, Sandun Ranathunga, Archer Billings, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Judd Gilchrist
2nd XI (vs. White Hills)
Ben Hilson (c), Denis Grinton, Joshua Dowsing, Ethan Oaten, connar pearson, Santosh Tata, Mark Billings, Sam Scott, Rohan Griffin, Lachlan Wilson, Jason Burt
3rd XI (vs. White Hills)
Denis Grinton (c), Lachlan Wilson, Rohan Griffin, Harvey White, John Wilson, Shannon Kennedy Dee, Jack Wilson, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, connar pearson, Mitchell Billings
1st XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Jake Klemm (c), Adam Burns, Kenny Beith, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Daniel Barber, Christopher Barber, Riley Burns, Campbell Smith, Daniel Pratt, Jack Rutherford
2nd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Caydyn Kearin (c), Dylan Achison, Robert Brown, Liam Hastie, Daniel Plowright, Tyson Belz, Kieren Burns, Sean Bell, Luke Wight, Noah Cain, Brodie Newman, Anthony Brown
3rd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Marc Beard (c), Mark Eeles, Liam O'Keefe, Jarrod Orton, Daniel Healey, Peter Patullo, Anthony Patullo, Daniel Simons, Kyle Symons, Ryan O'Keefe, Ethan Roberts, Dion Symons
Under 18 (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Orin McKay (c), Matt Mitchell, Cooper Orton, Nicholas Armitage, Ethan Oaten, Fletcher Good, Jasper Williams, Liam Rielley, Izack Brown, Blake Dowton, Jasmine Nevins
4th XI (vs. Golden Square)
Josh Riggall (c), brett scholes, Matt Mitchell, Cooper Orton, Draven Cowie-Turner, Jake Wight, Brock Burns, Clayton Smith, Orin McKay, Lachlan McKay, Liam Rielley, Blake Dowton
Under 18 (vs. Bendigo)
Mitchell Hancock (c), Jacob McKenzie, Connor McKenzie, Harry Mannix, Lewis Bunton, Zac Justice, Sophie Fisher, Albin Roby, William Chandler, Callum Garlick, Byron Rogers
4th XI (vs. White Hills)
No team provided
1st XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Joel Murphy (c), Jack Ryan, Shane Robinson, Ashley Gray, Ben Leed, Liam Stubbings, Kayde Howard, Nick Gladman, Ben Yarwood, Will Barnham
2nd XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Alex Winfield (c), Joel Schneider, Ashlie Harvey, Jasper Langley, Logan Kirkwood, Fraser McKinstry, Reece Yarwood, Finn Millar, Thaine Bake, Joshua Scott, Zachary Sims, Patrick Boylson, Jay Thakar
3rd XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Oliver Maher (c), Martyn McDonnell, Joshua Sheehan, Jasper Langley, David Lowther, Fraser McKinstry, Thaine Bake, Patrick Stanton, Jake Medhurst, Michael Coombs, Travis Edwards
1st XI (vs. Golden Square)
Cameron Taylor (c), Linton Jacobs, Ben DeAraugo, Jack Neylon, Sam Johnston, Jack Pysing, Daniel Clohesy, James Barri, Matthew Wilkinson, James Vlaeminck, Jacob DeAraugo
2nd XI (vs. Golden Square)
Jonathan Davidson (c), Shane Koop, Michael Prowse, Thomas Purcell, William Purcell, Charlie Ryan, Liam Nihill, Blake Barri, Wil Tuohey, Shenal Fernando, Tadhg McBurney, Jack Smith
3rd XI (vs. Golden Square)
Will Edwards (c), Daniel Peterson, Brent Anstee, Liam Ledwidge, Billy Hawken, Samuel Coughlin, Noah Walsh, Rohit Sharma, Sam Bates, Uday Nakka, Arj Perera
Under 18 (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Jack Pysing (c), Max Schintler, Jack Smith, Xavier Carter, Kael Rainey, Jed Daniels, Sebastian Rossi, Senna Marsili, Tadhg McBurney, Callum Thompson, Jack McCullough
4th XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Anthony Purcell (c), Harry Purcell, Thomas Smith, Sebastian Rossi, Louis Eddy, Xavier Grant, Byron Ritchie, Lewis Ritchie, Jack Spencer, Ethan Fletcher, Jack McCullough, Jason Fletcher
1st XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Ben Devanny (c), Tim Wood, Pat Felmingham, Jack Stubbs, Campbell Love, Patrick Dillon, Nayana Fernando, Darcy Hunter, Savith Priyan, Chathura Damith, Jed Rodda
2nd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Matt Newbold (c), Cooper Watson, Mason Horne, Jedd O'Keefe, Jett Grundy, Marc Sherwell, Riley Tresize, Daniel Butler, Jack Stubbs
3rd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Chris Cullen (c), Leon Reidy, Brenton Jones, Joshua Di Camillo, Brent Hargreaves, Matthew Wight, Stephen Brown, James Sharam, Jacob Hyatt, Max Beever, William Harvey, Andrew Colliver
Under 18 (vs. Bendigo United)
Jedd O'Keefe (c), Bayden Hunter, Nate Rodda, Cooper Watson, Mason Horne, Jett Grundy, Jack Bell, Brandyn Barilari, Ned Budde, Daniel Butler, Jason Pohlsen
4th XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye Jets)
Matt Matheson (c), Brent Yates (c), Mathew Dennis, Marty Harris, Lucas Sharam, Sam Hogan, James Sharam, James Balic, Callum Bolton, Jonty Yates, Jackson Harris, Lachlan Dennis, Cale James, Archie Stevens, William Robinson, Luke Matheson, Miller Armstrong, Daniel Bolton, Amy Bilsborow, Dale Andrews, Glenn Dashwood, Andrew Colliver, Girish Basappa, Damien Bilsborow
1st XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Mitchell Winter-Irving (c), Caleb Barras, Gavin Bowles, Oliver Geary, Brodie McRae, Ben Irvine, Riley Fitzpatrick, Wian Van Zyl, Nicholas Wallace, Xavier Dunham, Brayden Stepien
2nd XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Tom Schultz (c), Harry Ukich, Darcy Irwin, Rhys Irwin, Tobias Geary, Patrick Egan, Thomas Piazza, Kyle Patten, Nicholas Lowes, Blake Aylett, Angus O'Brien, Oliver McMurray
3rd XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Jack Maher (c), Harry Ukich, Tobias Geary, Blake Aylett, Angus O'Brien, Harshil Arora, Jack Bourke, Jack Fallon, James Mannix, Peter O'Brien
4th XI (vs. Maiden Gully Marist)
Peter O'Brien (c), Ovee Bhuyan, Xavier Ilott, Samrath A Tiwari, Oliver Salter, ROHITH SAJITH DSILVA, Lucas Rice, Nick Best, Robert Ilott, glen O'halloran, Mattew Sawyer, Jack McMurray
