Bendigo East candidates had their turn to have their policies and opinions heard at the second forum hosted by Bendigo Sustainability Group, Bike Bendigo and the Australian Conservation Foundation.
Taking place at the Bendigo East Hall, the panel featured Animal Justice Party (AJP) candidate Vyonne McLelland-Howe, Liberal candidate Darin Schade, Pauline Hanson's One Nation's Ben Mihail, The Greens' Michael Tolhurst, independent James Laurie, and incumbent Labor member Jacinta Allan.
Prior to the forum, candidates had the opportunity to respond to questions posed by the organisers after which they received a scorecard based on how well their responses aligned with the values of the groups.
Ms McLelland-Howe and Mr Tolhurst received overall positive scores for their responses, while Ms Allan and Mr Schade received generally mixed scores.
Mr Mihail and Mr Laurie did not submit responses but spoke at the forum, and Family First Victoria candidate Evelyn Keetelaar did not participate in the event.
Questions ranged from biodiversity, to energy, electric vehicles, town planning and reducing emissions.
Ms McLelland-Howe said current environmental laws "have clearly failed" and the AJP would work towards improving the Wellsford Forest.
"The Wellsford State Forest must be declared a National Park," she said.
"The natural environment's rights must be recognised in law. I support community-driven campaigns for a healthy environment.
"AJP and I are calling for a total ban on logging in native forests and an immediate cessation of all land clearing associated with animal agriculture.
"AJP will protect, regenerate, expand, rewild and enhance all ecological systems including forests, grasslands, freshwater and marine habitats, in part by reserving at least 50 per cent of the planet for nature."
Ms McLelland-Howe and Mr Tolhurst both said they would support putting an end to off-shore gas exploration and logging in native forests.
"There has been a complete lack of action by the Labor Government to protect the Wellsford forest," Mr Tolhurst said.
"The forest is habitat for the critically endangered swift parrot. It is home to majestic old gnarly ironbarks and grey box which pre-date colonisation, and are home to goannas.
"Legal and illegal firewood collection still occurs in this forest. Vic Forests still has permission to log here. We need to listen to the evidence and protect our forests."
Ben Mihail said while One Nation doesn't have any policies about the environment, he "doesn't believe" climate change is an issue.
"Change policy in its current iteration is nothing more than a glorified Ponzi scheme, which is why many of these questions do not require an answer from myself," he said.
Mr Laurie said while he had no policies, he was "running to give each and every one of you a voice".
"I'm not here to give you my opinion and tell you what I should do for you, it's up to you to tell me what you want," he said.
"If you want people to have more control you have to give them a forum so they can express what people want."
On housing, Mr Laurie said immigration was leading to housing issues.
"We have a housing crisis yet we're bringing more and more people in," he said. "I think we need to slow down immigration so we can get everyone into a house."
He did note, however, immigration policies were set by the federal government.
Ms Allan and Mr Schade both spoke about Labor and Liberal's policies regarding reducing emissions, electric vehicles and gas exploration.
Both agreed that gas exploration was necessary as society movef away from coal-produced energy.
"We need to work towards a 50 per cent reduction in greenhouse gasses by 2030 - something the Liberal Party will put into legislation," Mr Schade said.
"We need to move away from coal as quickly as possible and as we transition towards renewables this journey will require some level of fossil fuel base-load power generation.
"As part of a transition towards pure carbon neutral renewable power, gas will be a required transition step that will ensure supply at an affordable cost for Victorian people."
Ms Allan said "Victoria will transition to 95 per cent renewable energy by 2035, supporting the creation of 59,000 new jobs and driving billions in new investment".
"In the meantime, we recognise that many Victorian homes and businesses still rely on gas," she said.
The Labor party has committed to bring back the State Electricity Commission, spending $1 billion to deliver 4.5 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, to be owned by the state government.
The Matthew Guy-led coalition has backed onshore gas production and promised that 100 per cent of new gas produced in Victoria would stay in Victoria.
In terms of transport, Mr Tolhurst said the Greens would strive to reduce "car dependency" and focus on bikes and open spaces in regards to town growth.
"Our election platform includes scrapping Labor's tax on electric vehicles, an eco-bonus of up to $15,000 to make buying an electric vehicle more affordable and installing over 1000 more chargers across the state," he said.
Audience members had the chance to ask the panel their own questions, which ranged from manufacturing, to education and the Labor party's decision to spend $15 million to fund Netball Australia.
Mr Mihail and Mr Laurie said the netball money could've been better spent, while Ms Allan, Ms McLelland-Howe, Mr Tolhurst and Mr Schade said the funding was fine.
The one thing the candidates seemed to all agree on was potentially expanding the Bendigo tram network.
"I'd love to see the trams, I'd love to see more trams back," Ms Allan said. "My mum used to catch the tram to school years ago. It'd be great to see trams running through the streets again."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.