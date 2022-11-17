CELEBRATE local producers and makers at these central Victorian markets.
Whether you prefer the more rural events or the larger regional days, you are bound to find whatever you are looking for.
Wondering where to find all the great Christmas events? Check out our comprehensive list here.
This list will be updated when new Christmas events come in.
Our markets section is for community groups to advertise their markets and sale events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read.
The popular Trove Makers' Market will be held this weekend, helping you kick-start your Christmas shopping.
This event will bring about 50 local makers, crafters and producers showcasing their quality wears.
There will be live music, food, coffee and more.
This market will have something for everyone.
Where: The Good Loaf Sourdough Bakery and Cafe, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, November 20, 10am to 2pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
The Malmsbury Farmers' and Artists Market celebrates local food, beverages and art.
This event will feature musical entertainment while you shop.
There will be fresh, local, delicious and nutritious produce as well as the best artisan crafted products.
Where: Village Green, Malmsbury.
When: Sunday, November 20, 9am to 1pm.
The Maldon Swap Meet will have about 300 stalls from all over Australia.
No bookings required to be a stallholder, set up takes place Saturday before.
Entry $5, children attend free.
Where: Maldon Recreation Reserve, Lewis Road, Maldon.
When: Sunday, November 20, 7am to 2pm.
