Federal and Victorian governments announce assistance for more LGA's

Updated November 18 2022 - 1:57pm, first published November 17 2022 - 4:44pm
More flood-affected farmers will be able to apply for government assistance as wet weather and floods continue to ravage regional Victoria.

