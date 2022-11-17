More flood-affected farmers will be able to apply for government assistance as wet weather and floods continue to ravage regional Victoria.
In a joint statement, the federal and Victorian governments have allowed farmers who live in another five Victorian local government areas impacted by floods the ability for up to 13 weeks of federal income support.
The LGAs added to the scheme are East Gippsland, Hindmarsh, Mildura, Southern Grampians and Towong, adding to the already 50 councils eligible for the support.
A range of hardship grants, loans, council clean-up assistance and support for primary producers, like freight subsidies, will also be made available through a different scheme.
Those living in the Yarra Ranges will also be eligible to make the one-off, non-means-tested $1000 payment to those who have suffered a serious injury or had property destroyed.
Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said the support would assist in the short term while long-term assistance was being looked into.
"This direct support ... will help with short-term recovery while we continue to look at what sort of long-term assistance is needed," Mr Watt said.
"We already know the Victorian October floods will leave a complex clean-up job and that's why we are committed to working closely with the Victorian government to deliver the support that's needed."
Statewide, the SES received 550 requests after rains on Sunday night and into Monday, including 318 for flooding, 104 for fallen trees and 44 for damage to builldings.
The highest weekly total across the country in the week ending November 15 of 204 millimetres was recorded at Mount Hotham, while in the west, Warracknabeal Airport recorded 58mm.
