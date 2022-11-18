LOOKING to keep yourself busy this week? Support your local communities and head to one of the events listed below.
UNION STREET BLUES CLUB
Union Street Blues Club proudly presents three Top Club Bands: Fringe Dwellers, Misty Road, Slow Joe Crow.
This event is open to all lovers of music and good times.
Only $5 entry.
For bookings, phone Bill on 0499 989 066.
Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Highway, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, November 20, from 1pm.
OLD TIME BUSH DANCE
The Bush Dance and Music club are hosting a dance next Saturday featuring music by The Emu Creek Bush Band.
Dances on the program will be Bush and Old time.
A plate of supper to share would be appreciated.
Admission, adults $8 and children under 16 free.
More information please phone Mary 5442 1153 or Dianne 0418 172 286.
Everyone most welcome.
Where: Holy Trinity Church Hall, Keck Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, November 19, from 8pm.
KENNINGTON RESERVOIR PARKRUN
Take to Kennington Reservoir this weekend and challenge yourself to a free and friendly 5km community event.
You are welcome to walk, run, jog or spectate, as long as you're having fun.
Where: Kennington Reservoir.
When: Every Saturday, 8am.
CHARITY DANCE
Join in with the Spring Gully Dance Committee for a Sunday afternoon fundraiser dance.
Proceeds will go to Sunshine Bendigo.
Music will be by Family Rhythm Dance Band.
Please bring plate afternoon tea to share.
Admission $10. All welcome.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Sunday, November 20, 1.30pm to 5pm.
WALK TO D'FEET MND
The Bendigo Walk to D'Feet MND will return this weekend, aiming to fundraise for those suffering from MND.
The event will also ensure that people have enough access to information and carers.
The event makes a return after COVID-19 prevented it from going ahead for the past two years.
Register for the walk here. $20 for adults and $100 for families of four.
Where: Lake Weeroona, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, November 20, 10am to 12.30pm.
BREAKTHROUGH: FAMILIES UNDERSTANDING ADDICTION AND GAMBLING COMMUNITY FORUM
This community forum is for families and friends impacted by someone's drug and or gambling use.
It will support you to get the facts, develop strategies and find out where to access help and support.
Afternoon tea provided.
Register here (click on the "Breakthrough @ Bendigo) icon).
Alternatively call a Family Drug Helpline volunteer to register on 1300 660 068.
For more information on this session or upcoming events, contact Glenn Hunter SHARC at ghunter@sharc.org.au
Where: Temperance Hall, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Tuesday, November 22, noon to 2pm.
BENDIGO BALLROOM DANCE CLUB INC.
Join our social ballroom dance classes, commencing with the easy to learn basics of dance.
Come and have fun, meet new friends and enjoy the music and exercise.
Singles welcome - learn to dance with your partner, on your own or with a friend.
Worried about the correct footwear on the highly polished floor? Just bring some thick socks for the first class.
This is a six week workshop program - Cost - $50 per person.
Additional classes will be available on Friday mornings at 10.00am, at no extra cost. All welcome
For further information please contact: Lyn Harry 0427 382 216 Jenise Smallman 0413 089 073.
Where: Lockwood South and District Community Hall, 784 Calder Alternate Highway, Lockwood South.
When: Wednesday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
BENDIGO LEISUREFEST
The Bendigo Caravan & Camping Leisurefest is back for to celebrate it's 20th anniversary.
This event will feature three days of all things caravans and camping.
There will be an array of caravans, campervans, RVs, motorhomes, accessories and much more.
For further information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Where: Bendigo Racecourse, Heinz Street, Bendigo.
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 18 to 20, from 9.30am.
TRADITIONAL ARTS FAIR
Buda Historic Home and Garden is proud to bring back the Traditional Arts Fair to Castlemaine.
This event will feature traditional arts, cooking, gardening, patchworks, knitting, printmaking, metal work, body products, icecream, coffee and much more.
There will also be music and children's activities.
$5 entry, children entry free.
For further information, email admin@budacastlemaine.org or phone 5472 1032.
Where: Buda Historic Home and Garden, 42 Hunter Street, Castlemaine.
When: Sunday, November 20, 10am to 4pm.
MICA GRANGE OPEN GARDEN
Mica Grange is re-opening its garden for this sculpture and art exhibition.
Located at the foothills of Mt Alexander, Mica Grange offers panoramic views across Sutton Grange Valley.
This exhibition will feature a range of sculptures from Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia as well as plants and preserves for sale.
There will also be morning and afternoon teas available.
Group bookings available, please contact micagrangegarden@gmail.com.
Entry $8 (children under 18 free entry).
For more information and to book, click here.
Where: 373 Faraday Sutton Grange Road, Sutton Grange.
When: Open weekends until December 4, 10am to 4pm.
CANDLELIGHT VIGIL
As part of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, a candlelight vigil will be held in Castlemaine each day at dusk from November 25 to December 10.
There will also be an art installation will be projected on the wall of the Northern Arts Hotel to raise awareness of family violence in the community.
For further information, click here.
Each Night from dusk, at 359 Baker Street Castlemaine.
Where: 359 Barker Street, Castlemaine.
When: Dusk, Friday, November 25, Saturday, December 10.
EXHIBITIONS
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
