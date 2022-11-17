School students learn from Hockey One League's best ahead of weekend finals

Bendigo primary age school students received a firsthand glimpse of the action ahead of this weekend's Hockey One League finals series in Bendigo.
Children from Victory Christian College and Kennington Primary School hit the pitch at the Bendigo Regional Hockey Complex on Thursday to learn the basics of the sport from NSW Pride women's players.
The Pride squad members, which included Maddison Smith and Grace Stewart, were happy to get back to the grassroots level of the sport to teach the next generation of players.
Hockey Australia pathways technical lead Mark Knowles was pleased to see so many of the students embrace the opportunity to learn.
"To come out to a fantastic regional facility here in Bendigo and have 140 kids learning from Hockey One players is very special for our sport," Knowles said.
"The idea for the day is to get kids outside and active.
"We want them to leave saying they've been coached by Australia's best players and that they gave it a proper go.
"No one was sitting off in the corner, they were all out trying their best which is really great to see."
The national spotlight is on Bendigo this weekend for the Hockey One League finals.
Starting this Saturday November 19 are the league's finals games for both the men's and women's competitions.
It marks the first time championship matches have been contested in two years.
Sport news:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.