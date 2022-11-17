UPDATE, 4.40pm: ONE person is dead and another is in hospital after a crash near Woodend.
Police believe a tree fell on a car as it travelled down South Rock Road just after 2.30pm, but are still to establish exact circumstances.
A female passenger died at the scene.
Paramedics have taken the male driver to hospital for assessment. He has non-life threatening injuries.
Emergency crews and arborists are currently clearing the tree. South Rock Road remains closed in both directions.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage or information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
UPDATE, 3.55pm: Paramedics have confirmed they were called to a collision in Woodend just before 2:50pm.
They have assessed two people at the scene.
One person has been taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and is believed to be in a stable condition.
Ambulance Victoria has not released any other details about the second person.
EARLIER: Emergency crews are on scene after a crash in Woodend.
The Advertiser understands it is a serious incident and that traffic in the area is being diverted down nearby roads.
Crews are on scene at South Rock Road for an incident VicEmergency has classed as a rescue linked to a vehicle crash.
More to come.
