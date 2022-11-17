Bendigo Advertiser

BRIEFS: Martin starts strong at QLD PGA, Dyson Daniels back on court with Pelicans

Updated November 17 2022 - 6:40pm, first published 2:31pm
Andrew Martin heads into this week's QLD PGA on the back of a win last week at Moonah Links. (File photo)

Andrew Martin has finished the first round of the 2022 QLD PGA two shots off the pace.

