BRIEFS: Martin starts strong at QLD PGA, Dyson Daniels back on court with Pelicans

Andrew Martin has finished the first round of the 2022 QLD PGA two shots off the pace.
The 38-year-old finished the front nine at Nudgee Golf Club at two under-par (34) after carding three birdies and one bogey.
On the back nine he carded a one-under (35) after two birdies and one bogey, to finish the day at three-under total (69).
He will start Friday's second round two shots off a contingent of leaders at five-under, which includes his playoff partner from his win last weekend at Moonah links - Lincoln Tighe.
He tees up at 12:07pm AEDT alongside Deyen Lawson and Becker.
Dyson Daniels' New Orleans Pelicans made it three wins in a row on Thursday with a home victory over the Chicago Bulls in the NBA.
The Pelicans improved to 9-6 with their 124-110 victory in a game where Daniels contributed four points, four rebounds, two assists and one block in 18:59 minutes of game time.
The Pelicans' next game shapes as a testing encounter on Saturday (12.30pm Bendigo time) against the Boston Celtics, who at 12-3 have the best record in the NBA.
The Bendigo District Cricket Association will begin a three-round under-16 girls competition next Wednesday night.
Three teams will participate in the competition - Strathdale-Maristians, Sandhurst and Eaglehawk.
Games will be played on November 23, November 30 and December 7 from 5.15pm at Ewing Park.
Fixture:
November 23 - Strathdale-Maristians v Sandhurst. Eaglehawk bye.
November 30 - Sandhurst v Eaglehawk. Strathdale-Maristians bye.
December 7 - Eaglehawk v Strathdale-Maristians. Sandhurst bye.
THE Victorian Open for lawn bowls gets under way on Friday in Shepparton.
The tournament will run until next Friday, with the day one action all mixed pairs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.