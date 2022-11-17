STICKING drainage underground would not be worth the estimated $5 million cost, council officers say following a Huntly petition.
Sixty-one people have petitioned the council to cover a "swale drain" in the Homestead Estate they say could attract disease carrying mosquitoes, snakes and fuel potential flooding.
A new council officer report rejects those arguments, saying residents can reduce snake risk by doing their ordinary property maintenance.
The officers say the existing system is designed to handle heavy rain and stop most water stagnating.
Their preliminary estimates suggest it would cost millions of dollars to cover a drainage network that complies with planning rules set down for the estate's original developers.
It is not even clear yet whether a piped or culvert drain system would even be physically achievable, council officers said.
"However given the anticipated cost of such a system, no investment in such further investigation work is being recommended," they said.
Councillors will consider the matter on Monday and formally respond to petitioners.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
