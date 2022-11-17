Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Huntly Homestead Estate drainage idea too expensive, report finds

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
November 17 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo councillors will gather at town hall on Monday and discuss the Huntly petition. Picture is a file photo.

STICKING drainage underground would not be worth the estimated $5 million cost, council officers say following a Huntly petition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.