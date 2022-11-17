Two Bendigo restaurants and a host of regional eateries have received hats in the latest edition of the Good Food Guide.
Goldmines Hotel co-owner and executive chef Tim Foster was celebrating the business' accolade while Nick Anthony and his team at Masons of Bendigo again featured in the coveted list.
Leading the way for the surrounding regions was Heathcote's Chauncy, which received two hats. Kadota and the Lake House - both in Daylesford - also received two hats.
Other central Victorian restaurants to receive hats were Bar Midland in Castlemaine, Kuzu in Woodend and Kyneton's Midnight Starling.
Mr Foster said the Good Food Guide provided a reference point for people in the hospitality industry.
"We renovated in in 2018, opened in 2019 and like everyone closed 2020 and were up and down in 2021," he said. "It has been good to have solid year of trade and be recognised for that.
"The Bendigo region boasts some of the finest wineries and local producers, which makes the life of our chefs so much easier to create a memorable and unique destination dining experience.
"We've always tried to maintain our level service regardless what happens in the world. We are slowly building to pre-COVID numbers - it's good to see people have the confidence to come out about again.
Mr Anthony said being recognised with a chefs hat was always fantastic for a restaurant.
"It's the chef's guide - that's how we look at it, so it's always super exciting for myself and team," he said. "It is a team effort because the service has to be right, the food has to be fantastic and the ambiance has to be correct.
"Without our guests, we can't achieve what we. If we haven't got customers, we won't be a business and we can't do what we want to do.
"What I love about Bendigo is how well supported (the hospitality industry has been."
Mr Foster said getting a hat is a huge boost for both the restaurants and the region's hospitality sector.
"Getting a hat is a huge boost for our staff and hospitality staff in the region," he said.
"We have always worked towards our business plan to keep promoting local, seasonal and regional produce while trying to exceed guest expectations.
"The more recognition businesses get, the more focus it puts on hospitality as career. We need more career-orientated hospitality staff."
Mr Anthony said restaurants who found success with this year's Good Food Guide wouldn't rest on their laurels.
"Sonia, myself and everyone will have a break at Christmas and see what we can improve on, what food trends there are," he said. "The restaurant industry moves quickly.
"It's slowly taken 12 months to get our full team again and after a super challenging year we are looking forward to 2023.
"The industry is definitely on the rebuild. The Victorian hospitality industry is a proud industry with a long history of fantastic restaurants."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
