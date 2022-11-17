Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Serial stalker sentenced in the County Court for crimes against former partner

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated November 19 2022 - 5:51pm, first published November 17 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'This is nothing new to you' stalker with checkered past told in court

A man, who continued to stalk his former partner even after they broke up and recorded them having sex without permission, has returned to court for his appeal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.