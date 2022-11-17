NEW Newbridge co-coach Daniel Smith is looking forward to putting his experience to the test in a new environment and a new league.
Smith previously coached Harcourt to back-to-back premierships in the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league in 2006-07 and has maintained a strong connection with the Lions, including as an assistant this year.
But he's ready for his next coaching challenge and alongside Sam Gale - who was also an assistant at Harcourt this year - will share the reins at the Maroons in the Loddon Valley league.
"It was good to whet the whistle again with some assistant coaching this year having been out of it for a few years. I found I still had a bit to contribute, which has led to me taking on the job with Sammy at Newbridge," Smith said on Thursday.
"When this opportunity at Newbridge came up, it's a chance to prove myself outside of Harcourt and to prove to myself that I can still lead and coach footy again.
"I'm really looking forward to coaching in the Loddon Valley league. I really like the bond that a football club and its community has, especially with recent events out there at Newbridge."
Those recent events are another flooding of Newbridge's home ground, Riverside Park, last month.
"Speaking to Andrew (Friswell, president), there is still quite a bit of work to be done out there and some challenges and one of my first questions to him was what can we do to help get things rolling again," Smith said.
"I know there are a few important meetings that have to be held, but it's really important the club and community work together to make things better out there in the current environment."
Last month's flood level at Riverside Park reached 1900mm above floor level in the club's social room.
In comparison, the 2011 flood peak that wiped out the sporting precinct was measured at 2330mm above floor level.
"It seems like a very strong community out there and supportive people," Smith said.
"Sam and I have had tremendous support already and it sounds like it's a really enthusiastic and young playing group out there."
Coached by Luke Freeman for the past three seasons, the Maroons this year finished seventh on the ladder with a 5-11 record, with their most notable performance a three-point win over arch-rival and grand finalist Bridgewater in round 16.
"We're not looking to turn the list upside down; we want to work with people who want to work with us and we'll look to get in recruits who suit the football club and the football club suits them," Smith said.
Smith will be a non-playing coach, while Gale will be a playing coach.
"Sam will be a real barometer for us up forward and show some real passion and leadership," Smith said.
"We've got a really good relationship; we've worked well together at Harcourt and are both really passionate about the game of football and the people around us. He'll lead on the field and I'll develop and support our players off the field."
