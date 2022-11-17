Bendigo soccer fans head to Qatar to cheer on Socceroos

Two die-hard Bendigo soccer fanatics are embarking on the trip of a lifetime.
Close friends Benny Jones and Marc Millard are heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to cheer on the Socceroos.
The trip to the gulf nation came at last minute after Jones received an email invitation for himself and a friend to attend the Cup as part of the Socceroos' fan delegation.
"Six weeks ago Marc and I were talking about heading to the next World Cup in 2026," Jones said.
"It had never crossed our minds to head to Qatar, but once I got the email it all came together quite quickly."
The trip to Qatar will be Jones' third Cup after attending Germany in 2006 and alongside Millard in 2014 when they went to Brazil.
This time around, more than anything, they are thrilled to be able to watch the world's best in action including all of the Socceroos' matches in addition to seeing Wales compete.
"We'll be at all of Australia's games and I am also very excited to see Wales play," Jones said.
"My family on my father's side are Welsh and this Cup marks the first time they have qualified in 64 years.
"It's going to be surreal to see them in action."
The occasion is Millard's second Cup experience and looking ahead to two weeks in Qatar he's not quite sure what to expect.
"First of all there's going to be heaps of soccer," he said.
"I am still not quite sure what to expect overall as this Cup is going to be very different to years gone by.
"It's unique in the sense that all the games are being held in one city, in comparison to being hosted throughout an entire country.
"There are days when we are going to two games in one day.
"We'll also be doing a lot of the touristy stuff and exploring Qatari culture as it really isn't a part of the world I ever thought that I would visit."
More than anything they are thankful for the support from their wives for allowing them to take time away from the family to head overseas.
What they are looking forward to most once they arrive is an experience that can only be realised firsthand.
The atmosphere of being right in the middle of a passionate Cup crowd.
"My first ever experience was during the qualifier in 1997 at the MCG when Australia hosted Iran," Jones said.
"I was only 14 at the time, but the emotion from that night has stuck with me forever and I'll never forget it."
Australia has drawn Group D which includes current champions France, Tunisia and Denmark.
Socceroos start their 2022 Cup campaign on Tuesday November 22 when they take on France.
They will then have a four-day break before they return to the field on November 26 for a clash against Tunisia.
Their last pool match will then be on November 30 against Denmark.
