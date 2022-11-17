Suffering from a mental illness can be isolating and lonely, but what if you could do something to help alleviate this?
Bendigo Health is giving the community the chance to do just that through its second December Cards initiative.
Cards filled with well wishes, experiences and messages or just a "Merry Christmas" will be handed out to clients in the hospital's mental health inpatient unit in time for the festive season.
Bendigo Health mental health consumer consultant Daniela Bradley said last year's December Cards project saw more than 400 letters given out across the wards.
"The mental health wards still see a lot of restrictions and you don't see all the flowers and well wishes you might see in other parts of the hospital," she said.
"I think it's important to show these patients there is someone thinking of them while they go through such a tough time."
The project, originally known as 'December letters', was started in the United States in 2018 by sisters Jessica Lowell Mason and Melissa Bennet.
It was brought to Australia in 2019 by mental health advocate Indigo Daya and more than 900 hand-written cards were delivered to people in psychiatric units across the country that year.
In 2020, Melbourne artist and mental health arts advocate Heidi Everett also brought it to the Austin psychiatric unit with support from the Banyule City Council.
Ms Bradley said seeing these successes made her want to bring the initiative to Bendigo.
"I myself have lived with mental health and I know what it's like to be in the wards at various times of the year," she said.
"It's about breaking down the stigma around mental health and ensure these people are shown kindness, hope and compassion in some of their darkest times."
OTHER STORIES:
Groups such as the Doxa School Bendigo students have already been hard at work creating and writing in cards.
But Ms Bradley said a lot of people had come to her struggling with what to write.
"It can be a nice message, a story from your own experience or something as simple as telling someone you're thinking of them," she said.
"No matter how extensive or short your message is, it will be sure to put a smile on someone's face."
The branded mailboxes will be out until December 22 before being delivered in time for Christmas.
Cards can be dropped at letter boxes at the Bendigo, Kangaroo Flat or Eaglehawk libraries, the Old Church on the Hill or Bendigo Hospital's Good Load Cafe.
You can find more information online at bendigohealth.org.au/events/page/1074
If you or someone you know needs support, contact:
If you are looking for a mental health service, visit betterhealth.vic.gov.auIf life is in danger, phone Triple Zero (000).
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.