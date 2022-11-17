Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Health encourages community to take part in December Cards project

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 18 2022 - 10:10am, first published November 17 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Health mental health consumer consultant Daniela Bradley is encouraging the community to write cards for clients in its mental health inpatient unit. Picture by Noni Hyett

Suffering from a mental illness can be isolating and lonely, but what if you could do something to help alleviate this?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.