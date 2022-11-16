Northern Region MP Tania Maxwell is "appalled" at a preference set-up done by her own party with a rival she describes as a "radical outfit".
The Derryn Justice Party member is upset her organisation is preferencing Animal Justice Party candidates directly behind her and her running mate in Northern Victoria for the state election.
In a Facebook post, Ms Maxwell stated she was "kept in the dark" on the deal by her party and was "appalled" by the arrangement.
"The Animal Justice Party is a radical outfit that shows little support for victims of crime," she wrote.
"It's a party that looks the other way when animal activists invade farms and breach trespass laws."
AJP candidate for Northern Victoria Georgie Purcell was dismayed by Ms Maxwell's statement.
"It's a disappointing response and I do feel for Tania for what's transpired in her own party and the way she's been treated, but it's quite upsetting seeing women in politics attacking each other and it's something we should move on from," she said.
