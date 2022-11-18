Rivalry matches kick-start Hockey One League finals weekend in Bendigo

The last time HC Melbourne women's squad played in a Hockey One League final it was the 2019 premiership match against Brisbane Blaze.
The Victorian squad went down fighting. Having drawn 1-1 during regular play, the grand final was then decided by a penalty shootout which the Queenslanders won 3-2 to take out the inaugural Hockey One League women's title.
During the 2022 regular season Melbourne finished on top of the ladder and are primed to keep the form alive when they start their finals campaign on Saturday - coincidentally, against the Blaze.
"On paper, most would say Brisbane are the team to beat," HC Melbourne women's coach Phil Burrows said.
"We had a strong game against them during the regular season (Melbourne def Brisbane 2-1) but once finals arrive everything changes."
Starting on Saturday are the league's finals which are being hosted by Bendigo at the Ashley Street complex in Ironbark.
Melbourne finished the regular season with a 5-1 record.
The only loss was to Western Australian-based Perth Thundersticks during round two, final result 1-2.
Despite the defeat, Burrows said the game provided plenty of learning lessons for his squad.
"We just couldn't get a hold of that match as basic errors let us down," he said.
"Although, we never let the game get completely away from us and we were right in it until the final 10 minutes.
"Sometimes it's not a bad thing to get a clip as it helps learn lessons, which we did, and we improved out of sight right after that match."
Overall, Burrows was pleased with how his team was performing and looks forward to getting down to business on Saturday.
"We've been patchy at times, but overall we're really starting to hit our straps late in the campaign and we're up for the challenge."
In the men's competition, reigning premiers NSW Pride are determined to go back-to-back in the championship and will be put to the test right from the get go.
They also start their weekend with a clash against Brisbane, who they defeated 8-3 in the 2019 grand final, and are expecting nothing short of a true battle on the pitch.
Pride just made it through to finals after finishing in fourth position on the ladder with a 3-3 record.
They head into the grand final rematch on the back of three-straight losses, however, coach Brent Livermore said his group was ready to rise to the occasion.
"This is going to be a true test for our team as we need to rebound from the past few weeks which has seen a lull in our form, performance and outcomes," he said.
When the two squads met during the regular season, Brisbane got the upper-hand with a 5-1 win.
However, Livermore said Pride would be fielding a very different looking group compared to the round five match.
"The scoreline doesn't worry us as we really did threaten them a lot more than it indicates," he said.
"This weekend we will also have the inclusion of three more Kookaburras in Tom Craig, Matthew Dawson and Flynn Ogilvie.
"All of our guys have embraced the opportunity to play in the league this season and have done a fantastic job.
"Now we're focused on learning as much as we can before we get started on Saturday."
