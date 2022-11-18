Bendigo Advertiser
Rivalry matches kick-start Hockey One League finals weekend in Bendigo

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 18 2022 - 4:22pm, first published 12:00pm
Representatives from the eight teams prepare for this weekend's Hockey One League finals in Bendigo.

The last time HC Melbourne women's squad played in a Hockey One League final it was the 2019 premiership match against Brisbane Blaze.

AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

