Patho woman charged after fatal crash at Torrumbarry in January, 2022

Updated November 18 2022 - 4:48pm, first published November 17 2022 - 7:04am
A PATHO woman involved in a fatal crash at Torrumbarry has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

Local News

