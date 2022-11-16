A PATHO woman involved in a fatal crash at Torrumbarry has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.
She will appear at Echuca Magistrates' Court on November 22.
Police believe the 29-year-old woman was driving a Ford Ranger travelling along the Murray Valley Highway when it crashed into the rear of a Mitsubishi Triton at the intersection of Farley Road about 2pm on January 25.
The driver of the Triton, a 29-year-old woman from Newtown, died at the scene.
Her passenger, a 24-year-old Altona Meadows woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Patho woman was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been interviewed by police.
