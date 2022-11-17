Computer and technology support company Maxsum Consulting is celebrating 21 years of operation in Bendigo.
Started by Joe Ciancio in his parent's backyard, the local small business is now a team of 20 working out of their newly renovated office on Mollison Street.
The company celebrated the achievement with the Bendigo business community at an event postponed from last year.
Reflecting on the past two decades, Mr Ciancio said IT had experienced major growth and change resulting in businesses relying on technology now more than ever.
"In 2001 it was a really interesting time to be involved in technology," he said.
"GST had just been introduced, ADSL was being rolled out for the first time, and people were needing to move to electronic-based accountancy.
"We were installing people's first computers, internet connections, domain names, email accounts - it was all really new.
"Now everything's done on the computer, in the cloud. It's become more complex as businesses are more and more reliant on technology."
The company's managing director said he was proud to head one of the longest locally founded and grown technology businesses in regional Victoria. He said the mission remains to bring world-class technology services to regional areas.
In 2018, Maxsum Consulting was named Bendigo Business of the Year at the Bendigo Business Excellence Awards, while also claiming the Professional Services and Digital Customer Engagement awards.
The renovated office is an open plan space allowing for "activity-based working" with all employees owning a laptop and able to work anywhere in the building and at home.
Mr Ciancio said the business had continued to grow and had gained both an ISO27001 certification in information security management systems and an ISO9001 certification in quality management systems.
"We're trying to raise the bar in how we run our own business, so we can use that to help raise the bar across the local community," he said.
