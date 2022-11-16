Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Flora Hill Quality Meats lamb sausage judged Victoria's best by AMIC

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 18 2022 - 5:09pm, first published November 16 2022 - 6:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Dargaville, Liam Westerway, Jackson Dargaville and David Dargaville and their winning snags. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

Family butcher Flora Hill Quality Meats has distinguished itself once again, taking out the Victorian title in an Australian Meat Industry Council competition for one of the butchers' popular products.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.