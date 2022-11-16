Family butcher Flora Hill Quality Meats has distinguished itself once again, taking out the Victorian title in an Australian Meat Industry Council competition for one of the butchers' popular products.
The business was boasting about the win on social media this week
"Best lamb sausage in the state!! Again!!!" a Facebook post announced.
"Many have tried but they can't beat the kings. We are off to nationals."
Owner and operator David Dargaville said while the business' lamb sausage was a tried and tested crowd pleaser, the Victorian win was "a big deal".
"There were probably 150 butchers at the dinner," he said.
The sausage had been around for 17 years and already won numerous awards, including the national title twice - in 2007 and 2011 - but competition was always "ruthless and extremely tough".
Originally developed with a chef, who helped "get the flavours and balance the ingredients", the recipe hadn't changed over the years and is now made by David's two sons, Tom and Jackson.
The butcher is proud of his sons, as well as his smallgoods.
"They were both apprentices here, now they're tradesmen, and they're good tradesmen," David said.
"I'm a proud father and it's good to see them moving forward with the standards we try to set."
Tom is also keen on the digital side of operations, and is responsible for the business' enthusiastic social media presence. The boys' mother, Julie, is also involved, doing a lot of the bookwork.
Their sister, Kate, while not working in the business, is "a strong advocate" for its products and a keen consumer of them.
Some simple rules have helped sustain the family arrangement over the years, David said. "Leave home at home, don't take work home, and when we go out to the farm we all just go out and try to be farmers," David said.
The farm, Paradise Park at Eddington, is where the family is raising pure black Angus cattle, which provides "a fair bit" of beef for their business.
"And that looks after itself," David said.
Also awarded at Saturday's event were the Flora Hill butchers' third-place winning hamburgers.
Their kabana also placed third, adding to previous meat industry accolades, including a national award in 2020 for their ham on the bone.
Whether they will clinch another national win and deliver Bendigo bragging rights on the country's best lamb sausage won't be revealed until February at an awards night in Adelaide.
"The boys will definitely go," David said.
Meanwhile, if there is a burst of good weather, barbecues around town are going to get fired up, he says, and the bangers will be in demand.
"They're great snags, they really are.
"We sell thousands a week and sometimes have to make them twice."
