One of the first people on the scene of the stabbing that left a 23-year-old man in hospital earlier this month said it was the actions of her sister and husband that saved the man's life.
A 38-year-old woman said her husband and sister applied first aid to the victim before paramedics arrived.
The incident happened at about 12.05am on Sunday, November 13, after an altercation with a number of people at a licensed venue on Bull Street.
The woman said her group was getting ready to leave when they saw the victim "flying past" and "covered in blood".
The woman said the her husband and sister applied first aid while she called Triple Zero.
"We were told by the paramedics had it not been for my husband and sister, [the victim] would've died," she said.
She said it also raises concerns about the safety of the Bendigo CBD.
"It makes you not want to go out," she said.
"You go out for a good night, and you end up watching a kid almost die.
"I'm 38 and went out 20 years ago and never encountered stabbings, you could go out and not have to worry about this, but now it's that worry and concern of what you're walking in to."
The woman said her husband also spent the night in hospital, as he "fainted after [the] adrenaline wore off" and suffered a head injury.
Another man was taken to hospital with a head injury after also allegedly fainting.
"It's something we'll never forget," the woman said.
"I'm very proud of my sister and husband.
"My sister said she would just hope if it was her in that situation someone would do exactly the same."
