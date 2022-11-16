Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

First on scene at late-night Bendigo stabbing recounts efforts to save victim's life

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 21 2022 - 3:45pm, first published November 16 2022 - 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

One of the first people on the scene of the stabbing that left a 23-year-old man in hospital earlier this month said it was the actions of her sister and husband that saved the man's life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.