Bendigo District Cricket Association round 3 preview

12.30pm Saturday at Golden Square.
TWO of the BDCA's four undefeated teams after two rounds face off in Saturday's match of the day.
No surprise to see powerhouse Strathdale-Maristians at 2-0, while Golden Square has laid a speedy foundation with wins over Sandhurst and Bendigo United to gain some early confidence.
That confidence will be put to the ultimate test against the Suns, who have opened their season with victories over Kangaroo Flat and Huntly North.
While the Suns - who have brought bowler Jacob DeAraugo back into the first XI - will be warm favourite on Saturday, Square has competed strongly with Strathdale-Maristians in recent seasons and will have the home ground advantage.
The Suns gave an early-season reminder of just how potent their batting line-up is last week when they plundered 8-290 against Huntly-North and have already had the trio of skipper Cameron Taylor, Jack Neylon and coach Grant Waldron, who hasn't been named, compile half-centuries across the first two rounds.
Golden Square has had two contrasting wins to open its season.
Its round one victory over Sandhurst wasn't decided until the final ball of the match, while the Bulldogs led by captain Liam Smith (54 n.o.) and Jack Keating (47 n.o.) coasted to a nine-wicket win over Bendigo United last week.
Last time: Strathdale-Maristians 7-147 def Golden Square 9-146.
Since 2000: Strathdale-Maristians 22; Golden Square 11.
THE TEAMS:
Golden Square - Liam Smith (c), Scott Johnson, Jake Higgins, Connor Miller, Scott Trollope, Kayle Thompson, Ben Derrick, Jack Keating, Lachlan Ross, William Bowles, Mitch Kemp.
Strathdale-Maristians - Cameron Taylor (c), Linton Jacobs, Ben DeAraugo, Jack Neylon, Sam Johnston, Jack Pysing, Daniel Clohesy, James Barri, Matthew Wilkinson, James Vlaeminck, Jacob DeAraugo.
12.30pm Saturday at White Hills.
There's a surprise inclusion for White Hills - and it's a big one.
Co-coach Brayden Stepien wasn't expected to begin playing for the Demons until after Christmas because of a broken arm suffered during the football season while playing with Bridgewater.
However, the star left-hander and former Melbourne Renegade has been named in the Demons' XI to play Huntly North at home and will line up purely as a batsman rather than also taking the gloves.
"The rehab on the arm has been going really well. I've been doing a lot of strength work in the gym on my shoulder and elbow, so I'll get out there on Saturday and see how it goes," Stepien said.
Should Stepien slot straight back into his position as an opening batsman the Demons will possess a formidable combination with he and Wian Van Zyl, also a noted hard-hitter who has made scores of 15 and 31 in his first two innings.
Both White Hills, which features keeper Brodie McRae coming up against his former side, and Huntly North go into their clash winless, with the young Power having had to confront both of last season's grand finalists - Strathfieldsaye and Strathdale-Maristians - in their first two games.
Last time: White Hills 8-147 def Huntly North 51.
Since 2000: White Hills 18; Huntly North 12.
THE TEAMS:
White Hills - Mitch Winter-Irving (c), Caleb Barras, Gavin Bowles, Ollie Geary, Brodie McRae, Ben Irvine, Riley Fitzpatrick, Wian Van Zyl, Nicholas Wallace, Xavier Dunham, Brayden Stepien.
Huntly-North - Adam Ward (c), Ryan Grundy, Abe Sladden, Flynn Campbell, Jack Wilson, Josh Simpson, Shane Gilchrist, Sandun Ranathunga, Archer Billings, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Judd Gilchrist.
12.30pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
Season is off to a solid start for Strathfieldsaye with back-to-back wins over Huntly North and White Hills.
Both were games in which the Jets won chasing, with Darcy Hunter hitting the winning runs in both.
The Jets receive a boost to their bowling stocks with the inclusion of Jed Rodda for his first game in the A grade this season in what's timely given they come up against a Kangaroo Flat side that bats so deep it had Adam Burns - who has more than 5000 career runs - listed at No.10 last week.
Last time: Kangaroo Flat 6-198 def Strathfieldsaye 9-196.
Since 2000: Strathfieldsaye 16; Kangaroo Flat 15.
THE TEAMS:
Kangaroo Flat - Jake Klemm (c), Adam Burns, Kenny Beith, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Daniel Barber, Chris Barber, Riley Burns, Campbell Smith, Daniel Pratt, Jack Rutherford.
Strathfieldsaye - Ben Devanny (c), Tim Wood, Pat Felmingham, Jack Stubbs, Campbell Love, Patrick Dillon, Nayana Fernando, Darcy Hunter, Savith Priyan, Chathura Damith, Jed Rodda,
12.30pm Saturday at Eaglehawk.
It's only round three, but this trip to Canterbury Park has a crunch game feel about it for Sandhurst.
Lose on Saturday and the Dragons slip to 0-3 and will be chasing their tail in what's a position you don't want to be in given the higher than usual prospect of washed out games this season.
And who knows - Saturday may yet be washed out given the "very high chance of showers" forecast for Bendigo.
The Dragons have come up short in both games against Golden Square and Kangaroo Flat so far and face an Eaglehawk side that is 1-1 having started with a win over Bendigo United before losing to Bendigo last week.
The Hawks will be looking to tighten up with the ball after Bendigo needed just 20.2 overs last week to chase down their 8-160.
Last time: Eaglehawk 7-204 def Sandhurst 115.
Since 2000: Eaglehawk 23; Sandhurst 8.
THE TEAMS:
Eaglehawk - Nick Farley (c), Nathan Walsh, Daniel Major, Aaron Monro, Cameron McGlashan, Cory Jacobs, Ben Williams, Angus Chisholm, Fletcher Good, Michael Peters, Harvey White.
Sandhurst - Joel Murphy (c), Jack Ryan, Shane Robinson, Ashley Gray, Ben Leed, Liam Stubbings, Kayde Howard, Nick Gladman, Ben Yarwood, Will Barnham.
12.30pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
Two teams that have made vastly different starts to the season.
So far so good for Bendigo, which at 2-0 sits on top of the ladder and has both the competition's leading run-scorer in new captain James Ryan (133) and wicket-taker Dylan Johnstone (7).
The Goers have scored at a run-rate of 6.05 across their two wins against White Hills and Eaglehawk in what has been their best start to a season since 2017-18.
In contrast the 0-2 Redbacks are sorely lacking the unavailability of gun batsman and captain Clayton Holmes (shoulder), with the side having managed scores of just 99 and 7-140 in losses to Eaglehawk and Golden Square so far.
Last time: Bendigo United 190 def Bendigo 146.
Since 2000: Bendigo United 19; Bendigo 9; Tied 1.
THE TEAMS:
Bendigo - James Ryan (c), Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, Kyle Chant, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Bailey Goodwin, Declan Slingo, Joel Bothe, Xav Ryan, Scott Dole, Bailey George.
Bendigo United - Jake Thrum (c), Riley Treloar, Sam Langley, Miggy Podosky, Darcy Mills, Will Thrum, Wil Pinniger, Henry Edwards, Tobie Travaglia, Denath Gunasekera, Tom Starr.
BATTING:
1. Strathdale-Maristians
2. Bendigo
3. Golden Square
4. Kangaroo Flat
5. Strathfieldsaye
6. White Hills
7. Sandhurst
8. Huntly North
9. Eaglehawk
10. Bendigo United
.......................................
BOWLING:
1. Strathfieldsaye
2. Bendigo
3. Eaglehawk
4. Golden Square
5. Sandhurst
6. Strathdale-Maristians
7. Kangaroo Flat
8. Bendigo United
9. White Hills
10. Huntly North
