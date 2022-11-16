Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo transgender group honouring those who've died with art project

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 18 2022 - 4:56pm, first published November 17 2022 - 8:30am
Bendigo organisations will honour transgender lives lost to violence with an art installation this Sunday. Picture Shutterstock

Trans and Gender Diverse Bendigo and Beyond are working with the City of Greater Bendigo and other organisations on an art installation to honour the memory of transgender people whose lives have been lost to violence.

