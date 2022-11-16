Trans and Gender Diverse Bendigo and Beyond are working with the City of Greater Bendigo and other organisations on an art installation to honour the memory of transgender people whose lives have been lost to violence.
The installation will be unveiled at the Piazza in Rosalind Park on Sunday from 11am to 4pm as part of Trans Day of Remembrance, which marks the end of Trans Awareness Week.
A spokesperson for TGDBB said the art project involves pairs of shoes representing "each reported life lost to transphobic violence from October 2021 to September 2022".
"There will also be a pile of shoes, painted grey to represent the gray area in the number of unreported deaths," the spokesperson said.
"A recording of transgender voices will be playing on repeat, sharing personal stories of community members who have experienced transphobia locally and how that impacted on their mental health."
The goal of the installation is to raise awareness, reduce stigma about transgender people and end violence against the gender diverse community.
According to Trasngender Europe, there were 327 transgender and gender diverse people reported murdered as a result of transphobia between October 2021 and September 2022
The number may be under-represented due to police and family members not reporting the person as being transgender or missing persons not being reported as murdered.
TGDBB's art installation is a collaboration between Thorne Harbour Country, headspace Bendigo and Bendigo Pride Festival.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.