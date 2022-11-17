Very happy day for Jordan Ivey's AFLW preliminary final

Bendigo-raised footballer Jordan Ivey is preparing for a very happy Saturday.
First up she is set to compete in an AFLW preliminary clash on Saturday when the Melbourne Demons take on the North Melbourne Kangaroos.
Second, it coincides with another of her passion's, McHappy Day.
"Being able to bring awareness to the work Ronald McDonald House Charities do, as well as being involved with women's football is very pleasing," Ivey said.
"I love helping promote the charity as it provides great support for families in need."
On the football field her focus is to perform at her best so the Demons can make it through and secure another shot at winning an AFLW premiership.
"I made the move to the Demons this season from Geelong which so far has been a great opportunity," Ivey said.
"Having different players and coaches around me has been a great help in narrowing down and working on my development as a player."
Demons veteran Karen Paxman said the squad had learned from its narrow two-point win over the Kangaroos during round two of the season ahead of the weekend.
"Each time we play North, it's a fiery and heated contest, so there's a lot of learning to come out of that game, and reflecting on our own game," Paxman said.
"I think fundamentally we were a little bit off.
"Compared to when we started the season to now, we've taken a lot of confidence in our growth.
"A lot of that's come from a mindset standpoint, we've been doing a lot of mindset work over the past few seasons, and I think that's coming into fruition now.
"For us, it's controlling what we can control, and the rest should hopefully take care of itself."
Melbourne started their finals campaign two weeks ago against Adelaide, defeating the Crows 7.6 (48) over 4.7 (27) to advance to the preliminary round.
Meanwhile North Melbourne hopped into the preliminaries the long way around and had to defeat Richmond last week, final result 11.8 (74) over 6.2 (38).
With a week's break, the Demons are refreshed and ready to get down to work.
"We're all looking forward to the preliminary round against North Melbourne," Ivey said.
"We're excited for the match as we know it's going to be a tough contest."
Melbourne AFLW high performance manager Sam Batterton said last week's bye helped with the Demons' overall preparation.
"The team has recovered well from their first final against Adelaide," Batterton said.
"The week off from playing was a good opportunity to freshen up, while getting a solid block of training and some match simulation in.
"The group are overall healthy, ready to go, and looking forward to a big clash this weekend."
During the past 31 years McHappy Day has raised more than $60 million dollars for Ronald McDonald House.
This year Maccas is raising money via $5 Silly Socks or Helping Hands for $2, $10 or $50 that can be purchased from McDonald's outlets across the country.
On McHappy Day this Saturday November 19, $2 from every Big Mac sold will go straight to Ronald McDonald House.
Ronald McDonald House Charities CEO Barbara Ryan said McHappy Day was an important opportunity to help support sick and injured children and their families during an "incredibly challenging period in their lives".
"Funds raised will make a real difference to the lives of seriously ill children and their families across Australia - through helping to provide accommodation close to hospitals, a space for the family to come together, tutoring to help with missed schooling, and so much more," she said.
