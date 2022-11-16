Wayne Taylor is running for one-policy party Legalise Cannabis Victoria for a single reason but has views on a range of issues.
"When it comes down to it, I'm an environmentalist. I feel strongly about our native bushland. I also feel strongly about housing affordability," the Bendigo West candidate says.
"We're in a rental crisis so things have to change there. I'm in that position myself, where I'm struggling, I'm unemployed."
While the party obviously wants to legalise cannabis for recreational use - "it would be nice if you could go into a cafe and get a cannabis pizza" - it doesn't mean they want "stoners walking around everywhere".
"It has to be regulated and taxed," the Chewton resident says.
Legalisation would create a funding stream that could be used for social good, and open the door to employment and tourism opportunities, he argues.
Nationally, "it's $40 billion a year Australia is missing out on.
"It's a big slice of pie they could be using to fund everything they want to do.
"We're hoping revenue from cannabis sales could go back to our homeless services and Medicare. They could put dental into Medicare with it."
Mr Taylor, one of four people who "kicked things off" for the party in Victoria two years ago, ran for the Senate earlier this year with Legalise Cannabis Australia but has no delusions about his chances of getting elected.
"It's not about me getting in, it's about getting the votes, the numbers to show the government that there's a call for change," he says.
The recently registered Victorian party has somewhere around 500 members and 2000 Facebook followers.
Its policies include changing the law to allow cannabis to be grown at home, changing drug driving laws that test only the presence, not potency, of THC in a person's system and relaxing rules governing the percentage of THC allowable in hemp plants, which currently have to be destroyed if they contain more than 3 per cent of the substance.
The party is also pushing for cheaper medicinal cannabis and for personal-use marijuana convictions to be expunged.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Legalise Cannabis Victoria's upper house candidate for the region, Adam Miller, works in the medical cannabis industry and says he was asked to get involved to provide "strategic help".
"My aspirations in cannabis are based not only my passion but on eight years experience working in a very regulated market and understanding what's required to bring medicine to market and how to work with regulators and legislators," he said.
The Dandenong Ranges resident describes the party's platform as "sensible policy", pointing to the the legalisation of cannabis for adult use in Canada, the United States, and "soon to be certain parts of Europe".
The ban on drivers registering any THC in their system is an instance where the law has failed to sensibly reflect the reality that many thousands of people are now approved to use medicinal cannabis use, he says.
Mr Miller, who himself accesses cannabis with a prescription, rejects traditional labels and ideas about drug users.
"I'm hoping as part of this [election campaign] we will also as a group start to eliminate the stigma around what a cannabis user looks like, because I think it's grossly misinformed," he said.
