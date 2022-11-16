NBA: 'That's how you find minutes in this league': team-mate's praise for Daniels

DYSON Daniels hauled down a team-high nine rebounds for New Orleans as the Pelicans scored a hard-fought win over western conference counterparts Memphis in the NBA on Wednesday.
The Pelicans made it two wins in a row and improved to 8-6 with their 113-102 win over the Grizzlies at home.
Daniels, 19, logged 17 minutes of game time and grabbed nine rebounds (eight defensive, one offensive) to go with one steal, one block and three points.
His nine rebounds are the most in the six NBA games Daniels has played for the Pelicans in his rookie season so far, with his performance drawing high praise from team-mate Larry Nance Jnr.
"I'm so glad you mentioned Dyson because Dyson was huge today," Nance Jnr. told reporters after the game.
"He outrebounded me in 13 less minutes; nine rebounds, eight defensive... that's a spot that we're severely lacking.
"That's how you find minutes in this league; when you get your chance you've got to answer the call for whatever the team needs and Dyson did that perfect today.
"He hit he offensive glass, the defensive glass, guarded his man, got a block; he earned himself some minutes today."
The Pelicans will be back in action from noon tomorrow when they host the Chicago Bulls (6-8).
Daniels' NBA performances this season:
October 19 - v Brooklyn
Minutes: 3:12 Points: 0
Assists: 2 Rebounds: 0
Pelicans won 130-108
.............................................
October 25 - v Dallas
Minutes: 22:07 Points: 11
Assists: 2 Rebounds: 3
Pelicans won 113-111
.............................................
November 2 - v Los Angeles Lakers
Minutes: 16:06 Points: 8
Assists: 2 Rebounds: 5
Pelicans lost 117-120
.............................................
November 5 - v Atlanta
Minutes: 5:08 Points: 0
Assists: 0 Rebounds: 3
Pelicans lt 121-124
.............................................
November 12 - v Houston
Minutes: 0:11 Points: 2
Assists: 0 Rebounds: 0
Pelicans won 119-106
.............................................
November 15 - v Memphis
Minutes: 17:13 Points: 3
Assists: 1 Rebounds: 9
Pelicans won 113-102
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.