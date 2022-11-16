What do you get when you cross a central Victorian health service and a tertiary education provider?
A new opportunity to enter the health industry closer to home.
Maryborough District Health Service (MDHS) is offering school-leavers or anyone thinking of returning to study the chance to train to be an enrolled nurse in a supported, hands-on learning environment.
Applications for the Diploma of Nursing, being run onsite at Maryborough in partnership with Bendigo TAFE, are now open.
The Diploma of Nursing (HLT54121) course runs over two years, three days a week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and is the perfect chance to study and learn new skills in the healthcare sector.
According to MDHS Organisational Development operations manager Sarah Broad, there are many benefits to being able to live, work and train locally.
"We often hear from students the experience gained from learning in a small to medium sized health service means they get more breadth and exposure to different clinical scenarios," she said.
"You also get to be part of a fun and amazing team, while helping to connect our community to great person-centred healthcare."
Bendigo TAFE student Tiarne Gale said she loved the convenience of being able to train as a nurse, just a 10-minute drive away from home.
She is in her second and final year of studying the Diploma of Nursing at Maryborough District Health Service through Bendigo TAFE.
"Learning here at MDHS has been a very positive experience for me," Ms Gale said.
"I've made many friends and built many relationships. I find the teachers very welcoming and knowledgeable, and have a massive respect for everything nurses do.
"It's like one big family here, and I really like that when you come in you don't feel intimidated."
Bendigo TAFE chief executive Sally Curtain said the organisation was proud to partner with MDHS to provide its students with the skills and training for jobs of the future.
"Our two-year nursing diploma means our students can get into the workforce quicker - and then work in their last two years if they choose to complete their bachelor's degree to become a registered nurse," she said.
The 2023 intake at Maryborough District Health Service will start on February 13 but you need to act now to meet course entry requirements.
If you would like to find out more about course in Maryborough, contact the team at the Centre of Inspired Learning at Maryborough District Health Service on 5461 0368.
You can also join an upcoming information session to find out more and take the pre-entry test.
Information sessions will be held in the Centre of Inspired Learning (COIL) Classroom at Maryborough District Health Service on November 16, November 29 and January 13, 2023.
To book your place, visit trybooking.com/BXMSJ
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
