Dja Dja Wurrung elders welcome babies to country with smoking ceremony

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 16 2022 - 6:50pm, first published 1:24pm
Mirella Gavidia and Luca Pasqualini at Djaara's Welcome Baby to Country ceremony. Picture by Darren Howe

Babies born on Dja Dja Wurrung country have had their connection to country acknowledged in a special ceremony hosted by Djaara in partnership with Bendigo Health.

