Babies born on Dja Dja Wurrung country have had their connection to country acknowledged in a special ceremony hosted by Djaara in partnership with Bendigo Health.
The Welcome Baby to Country involved a ceremony hosted by elders and a smoking ceremony where babies and infants were carried through smoke by their parents.
According to Djaara, smoke cleanses bad spirits and opens people up to good spirit.
General manager of Djaara, Cassandra Lewis, said sixty families registered to participate and it's the first time non-Indigenous babies aged up to 36 months have been involved in a Welcome Baby to Country.
"It's such an honour for us to hold this ceremony, a modern version of a cultural practice for the non-Indigenous babies," she said.
"It's about acknowledging the babies' connection to the land... we've usually done just Indigenous babies but we thought this was a brilliant way to bring community together and start that journey of education and reconciliation."
Djaara and Pangerang woman Rebecca Phillips said all babies born in Dja Dja Wurrung country have a connection to the land.
"It's a really important ceremony to acknowledge their belonging to the community and that they too will have a responsibility to look after this country and this country will then look after them," she said.
Local resident Mike Hayes, who brought his 15-month-old son Archie to the ceremony, said he wants Archie to acknowledge First Nations people "from the get-go".
"It's important for Archie to grow up to change the perspective and start learning from an early age," he said.
"Reflecting on my upbringing and the lack of acknowledgement in primary school and high school, it's something we want to really try harder on with Archie.
"You can see Dja Dja Wurrung really present in the landscape around Bendigo through some of the infrastructure they're in partnership with, it really pays respect and shows Dja Dja Wurrung still are here and present."
After the ceremony, all babies received gifts crafted by Dja Dja Wurrung man Aaron Nichols.
