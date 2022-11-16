Australian hockey stars on show this weekend in Bendigo for One League finals

The national spotlight is on Bendigo this weekend when the Hockey One League finals take place at the Ashley Street complex.
Starting on Saturday are the league's finals for both the men's and women's competitions, marking the first time championship matches have been contested in two years.
The seven-round regular season has just concluded, leaving the top four teams within each bracket to battle it out on the recently redeveloped pitches at the Hockey Central Victoria headquarters.
Among the squads that have made it to the business end of the season include some of Australia's best players that have represented the country at the highest level.
Among them is Kookaburras goalkeeper and Olympian Andrew Charter who has been in action for Canberra Chill this season.
Recent highlights are taking on the goalkeeper role at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where the Kookaburras reached the final for the first time since 2004.
In the gold medal match they were edged out by Belgium and finished up with silver.
Chill head into the finals weekend second on the ladder after finishing the regular season with a 4-1-1 record.
They take on the third-placed Perth Thundersticks (3-1-2) on Saturday afternoon.
In the women's competition, national goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram is in action with NSW Pride and heads into the finals after taking silver with the Hockeyroos at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Hockeyroos were eliminated by India during the quarter finals of the Tokyo Games.
Pride finished the season in second position with a 4-2 record and start their championship campaign on Saturday morning against the Perth Thundersticks (3rd) at 10:35am.
Later in the afternoon at 1:35pm there's a repeat of the 2019 grand final between HC Melbourne (1st) and Brisbane Blaze (4th) - which the Queenslanders won via penalty shootout.
In the men's matches, minor premiers Brisbane Blaze (1st) take on NSW Pride (4th) at 12:05pm in what is another grand final repeat from 2019 which NSW won 8-3.
The last game of the afternoon on day one will see Canberra Chill (2nd) go up against Thundersticks (3rd) at 3:05pm.
The winners of Saturday's semi-finals then progress to the grand finals on Sunday, meanwhile the losers will play off for 3rd and 4th position.
Hockey One League general manager Andy Crook said spectators at the event will see the country's best players compete.
"Already this season the Hockey One League has captivated audiences and broken attendance and broadcast records," Crook said.
"The hockey on display has been world class and we cannot wait to bring the best teams of this season to Bendigo to vie for the tag of being crowned Hockey One League 2022 Champions.
"This is an exciting and rare occasion for everyone in the Bendigo region to witness world class hockey live on their doorstep.
"As we have seen across the regular season, there has been a fantastic atmosphere and vibe at venues and I would encourage everyone to get to the Bendigo Regional Hockey Complex to witness the season finale.
"You will not go home disappointed."
All matches will be played at the Bendigo Regional Hockey Complex in Ashley Street Ironbark.
Tickets are still available, head to https://hockeyone.com.au/ for more information.
