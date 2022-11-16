A CASTLEMAINE council has knocked back a petition that would have banned a controversial herbicide by the end of 2023.
The Mount Alexander Shire's council decided on Tuesday not fast-track any decisions on glyphosate, the active ingredient in weed killers like Roundup, despite unease the chemical could be linked to cancer.
Cr Stephen Gardner might not be a fan of glyphosate but said the council had already slashed its reliance on the herbicide after a similar 2019 petition.
That includes around playgrounds and certain other public areas, he said.
More news: Tearful family violence offender walks free
"I'm aware the council has been, and will continue to, trial other methods of controlling weeds," Cr Gardner said.
The latest trial included hot water mixed with a foam that acts as an insulator, allowing heat to spread down into plants' roots.
Council staff are evaluating the new method's effectiveness.
Glyphosate remains the best way to control weeds, Cr Gardner said.
Using other methods including boiling water and non-synthetic weed killers were not as efficient or as effective against as many plants, council staff had previously told councillors.
Cr Matthew Cordy acknowledged people's glyphosate concerns but said it was regulated for use in Australia.
"I'm sure our staff use it only where they absolutely need to," he said.
"It's unfortunate there's nothing better available but there you go, it's the system we have."
The council expects to review of its glyphosate processes next year, despite its petition ruling.
The World Health Organisation says glyphosate is "probably carcinogenic" to humans, though shire staff say that description may not reflect scientists' full meaning.
WHO uses the same classification for burning wood indoors, frying food at high temperatures, some shift work and red meat.
It represents an inherent risk, not any measures someone might take to reduce any dangers, shire staff have told councillors.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.