Golden Square Bowls Club to celebrate centenary milestone this weekend

A CENTURY of history will be celebrated this weekend when the Golden Square Bowls Club marks its centenary.
Formed in November of 1922, Golden Square will mark its 100-year anniversary with a centenary tournament on Saturday afternoon followed by a function at its Wade Street clubrooms.
According to research compiled by former Golden Square player and bowls historian Ian Ross, the foundations of the club can be traced as far back as 1914.
It was reported in the Bendigo Advertiser in 1914 a meeting had been held "in the Working Mens Club, Golden Square, to form a bowling club in Golden Square. The annual subscription fee was set at 2 pounds 2/2 shillings".
However, it's understood that because of World War 1 being declared in 1914 and later the Spanish Flu impact in 1918-19 that the formation of the club was put on hold.
Eight years later on November 24, 1922, the Bendigo Advertiser reported that the formation of a bowls club in Golden Square was again in the works.
"There was a large and representative gathering of men living in around Golden Square in the Mechanics Institute yesterday evening in response to an announcement that the formation of a bowling club was to be considered," Ross noted as part of his research.
"A resolution was carried that a club be formed with a sub-committee to deal with site and finance."
Five days later on November 29, 1922, the establishment of the new club continued to gather momentum.
"The movement to form a bowling club at Golden Square appears to have caught on. The second meeting held yesterday evening was most enthusiastic," Ross wrote as part of his centenary notes.
"The sub-committee reported 'we inspected two sites, one at the corner of Wade and McKenzie Street, and one on Wade Street adjoining the tennis courts'.
"It was concluded that the Wade Street site was the better one being easy to level and adapted to bowling north/south and east/west."
Three years later in October of 1925 the green was officially opened by Cr. G.D. Garvin, who in his speech said: "Bowling has been in the minds of the people of Golden Square for many years. Those responsible for the formation of the club were deserving of congratulations of having brought it to a successful issue."
Golden Square's first singles club championship was won that 1925-26 season by Fred Courtis - and he would win it again the following two seasons - with the list of names that followed him on the honour board including nine-time winner Frank Johns, Tom Barri (seven times) and Bob Campbell (five).
Johns won his club record nine singles championships over a 24-year period - his first in the 1945-46 season; his last in 1969-70.
The Golden Square club singles champion honour board also features a name that has a famous link to the Brownlow Medal.
Carji Greeves was Golden Square's singles champion in the 1940-41 and 1941-42 seasons.
Greeves was also the first VFL Brownlow Medal winner in 1924 while playing for Geelong, with whom the club's best and fairest medal is named after.
Golden Square has won nine division one weekend pennant premierships, with its first in 1940-41.
The club was a powerhouse of weekend pennant bowls during the early 1960s, winning four flags in a row from 1960 to 1963, with three of those grand final wins having come against South Bendigo.
Its most recent weekend pennant premiership was in 2013-14 when the side that had been sitting sixth with one round left in the season snuck its way into the top four and then went on a tear, beating Bendigo in the elimination final by 14 shots and Bendigo East in the preliminary final by 13 shots and then knocking over Eaglehawk by five shots in the grand final.
Golden Square has also won seven midweek pennant division one premierships, including 2013-14 when the club completed the weekend-midweek double.
Among those looking forward to this weekend's centenary celebrations are four stalwart members of the club - Carl Blaufuhs (joined in 1979), Audrey Schultz (1974), Patti Pain (1980) and Bill Gregg (1980).
"For me, I just love the club," Pain said on Wednesday.
"I still really enjoy it, but a lot of things have changed over the years."
One of the biggest changes over her years of involvement in the game for Schultz has been the playing attire.
"We had to wear a white dress when we first started that had to be a certain height, but now colours have come in," Schultz said.
"We used to have to kneel down and have our skirt measured and if it was too short then it had to be lengthened.
"And probably etiquette has gone out of the game from what it used to be. We don't get welcomed onto the green like we used to before we'd play.
"We'd have someone from the home club welcome you to the green and wish you good bowling, but there isn't that any more... there is quite a lot that has changed over the years."
One of the biggest changes to the game was introduced in October of 2017 when the midweek pennant competition, which had previously been women-only, was opened up to male players - firstly one per rink to now where there are no restrictions.
The club's centenary tournament on Saturday will begin at 12.30pm, with players asked to wear their oldest bowls attire.
There will be no weekend pennant this Saturday or midweek pennant on Monday because of the Victorian Open in Shepparton.
The weekend pennant season will resume with a division one double-header on November 26-27.
Golden Square's team for the second leg of the double-header at home against Bendigo East on November 27 will be strengthened by the inclusion of Australian representative Barrie Lester.
Square has been a major improver in weekend pennant this season, sitting second on the division one ladder. Square is on top of the midweek pennant division one ladder.
