LVFNL: Smith joins Gale as Newbridge finalises 2023 co-coaches

NEWBRIDGE has locked in its senior co-coaching panel for the 2023 Loddon Valley league season.
The Maroons have confirmed the appointment of Daniel Smith to join Sam Gale as their senior co-coaches.
Gale, who was announced late last week, will be a playing coach, while Smith will be a non-playing coach.
Both Gale and Smith were assistant coaches this year at Harcourt, which won the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league premiership.
Smith is a two-time Harcourt premiership coach having previously led the Lions to back-to-back flags in 2006 and 2007 - a pair of seasons in which Harcourt had a combined record of 34-2.
Gale, 30, has also previously coached Harcourt.
Gale and Smith take over a Newbridge side that was this year coached by Luke Freeman and finished seventh with a 5-11 record.
"Player retention has been really good," Gale said on Wednesday.
"At this stage we've only lost a couple of players and the rest are super keen to go around again.
"And we've been able to recruit some experience in, so I feel we will have a list that will be in better shape next year.
"Recruiting-wise, we're hoping to pick up another five or six guys who are in their late 20s-early 30s to help our younger players along."
The two key departures from the Maroons are Harry Whittle and Ryan Burt, who have both headed to Huntly in the Heathcote District league.
Gun midfielder-forward Whittle is co-coaching Huntly alongside Jayden Cordy.
The Maroons have already announced three recruits alongside Gale in the trio of assistant coach Dominic Makur, Angus Fortune and midfielder Dylan Stevens.
Ruckman Fortune has previously played at Newbridge, as well as Castlemaine, while he is also a three-time premiership player with Lindenow in the East Gippsland league.
"Angus came to Harcourt this year; we put him at full-forward and he kicked three goals in the first quarter of his first game, but then got a syndesmosis injury and sat out the rest of the year," Gale said.
"He was the inter-league ruckman every year down in the East Gippsland league when he was there and is still playing at a high level.
"Dylan Stevens has played at Campbells Creek and Newstead and won a couple of senior best and fairests and Dominic Makur is about six-foot-four and super athletic and will play a bit through the ruck and centre half-back for us."
The Maroons will begin pre-season training next Wednesday at Kennington Primary School.
Finished - 7th
Record - 5-11
Percentage - 53.5%
Average for - 57
Average against - 106
Attack rank - 8th
Defence rank - 8th
Quarters won - 21 of 64
Goal conversion - 51.6%
1st half scoring - -306
2nd half scoring - -484
Top 5 best player votes:
Caleb Sanders - 39
Caleb Argus - 33
Tyler McLeod - 31
Dylan Lloyd - 29
Harry Whittle - 25
Top 5 goalkickers:
Chris Dixon - 35
Caleb Sanders - 16
Harry Whittle - 15
Ryan Burt - 15
Tyler McLeod - 7
