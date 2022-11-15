Bendigo Advertiser

ATHLETICS: Christensen wins in Tuesday Night Series debut

By Nathan Dole
Updated November 16 2022 - 12:46pm, first published 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ATHLETICS: Christensen wins in Tuesday Night Series debut

A FIRST-TIME competitor in the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes, Liam Christensen powered to victory in the latest 3000m heat at the Flora Hill track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.