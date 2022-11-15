ATHLETICS: Christensen wins in Tuesday Night Series debut

A FIRST-TIME competitor in the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes, Liam Christensen powered to victory in the latest 3000m heat at the Flora Hill track.
Christensen has competed in Park Run, but on Tuesday opted to have a go at track racing at the Retreat Road complex.
A field of 13 lined up for the 7 1/2 lap showdown.
Racing on invitation basis, Christensen charged to an early lead and was never headed as he motered on to win in 9 minutes 30.74 seconds.
It was a closely-fought duel for runner-up honours as University's Brian Watson did so in 10:27 from another invitation athlete, Seb Rossi in 10:28.
Fastest female was Lisa Wilkinson from University in 13:17.
South Bendigo's Jake Hilson won the 5000m contest from University's David Cripps as they competed the 12 1/2 laps in 19:41 and 19:45.
The night's action began with the mixed 1000m in which Mila Childs from Bendigo Little Athletics led on the first lap before Keelan McInerney from Bendigo Harriers took up the front-running.
As the bell was rung by Bill Trew to signal the final lap it was Childs who regained the lead and then surged clear in the last 300m to win in 3:40 from McInerney, 3:45, and another Bendigo Little Athletics Club member in Milanke Haasbroek, 4:13.
Mixed 3000m:
Liam Christensen, 22, Invitation 9:30.74; Brian Watson, 51, University 10:27.62; Sebastian Rossi, 15, Inv. 10:28.86; Darren Hartland, 48, Uni. 10:31.00; Tanner Fear, 15, Uni. 10:47.34; Craig Green, 55, Uni. 12:18.40; Trevor Kelly, 63, Eaglehawk 12:21.70; Lisa Wilkinson, 54, Uni. 13:17.93; Paul Viggers, 55, Inv. 13:26.60; Jim Russell, 61, Uni. 13:41.42; Richard Marchingo, 60, Bendigo Harriers 14:15.23; Justine Babitsch, 49, Inv. 14:19.65; Nadene Macdonald, 43, BH 15:12.37.
Mixed 5000m:
Jake Hilson, 23, South Bendigo 19:41.18; David Cripps, 51, Uni. 19:45.95; Andrew Creer, 51, Uni. 20:07.96; Vanessa Bull, 30, Uni. 20:09.87; Casey Crapper, 35, Eh 25:59.12; Hunter Gill, 74, BH 26:06.53.
Mixed 1000m:
Mila Childs, 11, Bendigo Little Athletics 3:40.99; Keelan McInerney, 12, BH 3:52.10; Milanke Haasbroek, 8, BLA 4:13.97; Emily Harris, 10, Uni. 4:30.87; Rebecca Soulsby, 48, BH 4:34.03; Jack Norris, 12, Inv. 4:37.83; Patrick Harris, 8, Uni. 4:58.09; Tully Cripps, 12, Uni. 5:22.04; Poppy Wainwright, 13, Uni. 5:27.04; Matilda Compston, 10, Inv. 5:53.44.
Meanwhile, Bendigo University's Matt Buckell will take on some of Victoria's best distance runners in Thursday night's Athletics Victoria A-grade 5km championship at Box Hill.
A bronze medallist in the state's under-20 5000m at Box Hill in February, 2021, Buckell's ran the 3km at last Thursday's opening round of the Victorian Milers season on the Lakeside track in South Melbourne.
The showdown for the Victorian 5km title will be run from 8.15pm.
Buckell won the mixed 3000m in Bendigo's second round of Athletics Victoria Shield League on October 15 in a time of 8:38.10.
The 20-year-old is coached by Uni clubmate and Birmingham Commonwealth Games marathon runner Andy Buchanan, a dual national 10km cross-country champion.
Both played key roles in Bendigo Bats being number one in premier division of this year's XCR cross-country series run by Athletics Victoria.
Best time for Buckell at 5000m, or 12 1/2 laps of the track, is 15:06 in Bendigo's 5km Frenzy raced on January 15 in 2021.
In Thursday night's race, Buckell will be up against the likes of Essendon's Archie Noakes, Dandenong's Alex Ritchie, and Glenhuntly's Ben Kelly.
Noakes ran 15:00.22 to be 18th in the 5000m at the world under-20 championships in Cali, Colombia on August 1.
The 17-year-old struck gold when he ran the under-20 5000m final at the Australian track titles in Sydney in March in 14:15.
Noakes clocked a time of 14:59 to be 14th as Thomas Thorpe ran 13:58 to win last year's Victorian 5km championship at Box Hill.
A week ago, Noakes ran the 3000m in 8:10 to win A-grade at the Victorian Milers meet.
Christy was fifth in the 5000m at this year's Box Hill Burn on March 8.
Kelly was sixth in Bendigo's 5km Frenzy won by Andy Buchanan on February 12, and then in early April won the City of Newcastle Marathon in 2:30.51
Thursday night's racing will also feature another two of Athletics Bendigo's rising stars in South Bendigo's Taryn Furletti and Bendigo Harriers' Merlin Tzaros.
Furletti will contest the under-20 final from 7.25pm.
A highlight of this year's racing was a time of 18:37 for the 5000m to be third representing Regional Australia at the Oceania under-20 championships in Mackay, Queensland.
Tzaros will be one of the youngest competitors in the under-20 men's final being run from 7.50pm at Hagenauer Reserve off Elgar Road in Box Hill.
