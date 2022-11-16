Central Victorian volunteers have clocked up significant hours of emergency relief as they do their part to assist in flood-affected communities.
A total of 90 St John Ambulance Victoria volunteers completed a "mammoth" three-and-a-half-week deployment of 24/7 flood relief across Victoria.
Between October 15 and November 9, the volunteers worked 3948 hours in a total of 332 shifts at Echuca, Shepparton, Tatura, Rochester, and Bendigo, as well as the Emergency Command Centre.
Specifically, 57 volunteers served across the state at relief centres, while 33 members were deployed to the Emergency Command Centre to facilitate communications, logistics and planning.
"This fast response is only possible due to our network of volunteers, equipment, and facilities across the state," St John Ambulance Victoria chief executive Gordon Botwright said.
"To ensure we have this response network ready for emergencies such as fires, floods, and pandemics, we rely on the support and generosity of our donors and the public and businesses who purchase training or products from us."
Across the centres, St John Ambulance volunteers treated 647 patients for a range of clinical and non-clinical needs - from attending to first aid incidents, including two cardiac-related issues, to providing psychological support.
With more than 1800 volunteers across the state, St John Ambulance Victoria is the only first aid provider able to respond within mere hours with first aid support and field hospitals for communities affected by emergencies like bushfires, floods, and pandemics.
There were 96 St John volunteers that provided thousands of hours on the road in 2021 and 2022, providing ambulance surge support to patients in emergency situations.
From driving ambulances and assisting with high acuity patients to supporting the communications response, the healthcare system was buoyed by the ability of St John Volunteers to step into vital roles and keep ambulances on the road.
If you'd like to join St John's Ambulance as a volunteer, you can find more information online at stjohn.org.au/volunteers
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
