CHILDREN saw their own early learning centre become a square on Bendigo's newest board game as Mr Monopoly himself marched down the red carpet on Wednesday for the launch of Bendigo Monopoly.
The beloved character was a hit with children, including students from the Bendigo-based network of early learning centres.
They were among players rolling the dice as games maker Winning Moves showed off the newest edition of the Monopoly board game at the Golden Dragon Museum - another Bendigo institution appearing on the board.
The children got to use an oversized board and dice for their game, though the edition will will be sold at normal size.
The freshly released edition has caused a buzz online, where Bendigo residents have been asking about everything from the locations featured to whether the figurines that move around the board are Bendigo-centric.
One motor enthusiast asked whether the car figurine was a Ford or Holden (spoiler alert, it is neither), and another wanted to know whether Commodores without number plates featured.
Others wanted to know if Bendigo identities made it into the game.
Much of the attention focused on places to buy the addition. Stores currently include Big W, JB Hifi, Toyworld, Dymocks, Let's Play Games, Gameology and The Gamesmen.
Newly re-elected City of Greater Bendigo Mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said she was thrilled to be starting her second Mayoral term by ringing in such a celebratory moment for her city.
"We are delighted to pass go and see some of our much-loved and iconic locations and buildings included in this special edition Monopoly game," she said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.