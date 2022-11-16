Andrew Martin in top form for QLD PGA Championship after Moonah Links victory

Australasia PGA order of merit leader Andrew Martin has another big week ahead on the golf course.
The 38-year-old Neangar Park golfer has made the trip up north to the sunshine state for this week's QLD PGA Championship.
He heads into the tournament at the recently redeveloped Nudgee Golf Club on the back of his second professional win last week at the Victorian PGA Championship.
After a stunning performance, which saw him defeat Lincoln Tighe in a five-hole playoff after carding five straight birdies, he is playing some of the best golf of his career.
The plan is to continue the form this week at Nudgee, in addition to the next two tournaments on the schedule, the Australian PGA Championship followed by the Australian Open.
"We're only three events into the season but it's good to be at the top of the order of merit nice and early," Martin said.
"But there's still plenty of golf to go and my focus at the moment is to take it one tournament at a time."
It hasn't been long since Martin has played the recently redeveloped layout at Nudgee as the same event was also held earlier this year (delayed due to COVID-19).
Martin missed the weekend cut after finishing the second round at seven-over total, meanwhile Anthony Quayle went on to win at 12-under.
"It was the first year the course had been reopened since all of the work," Martin said.
"Several parts of the course were redesigned and I am looking forward to playing it again.
"No doubt the course will be even better this year on the back of a few months of growth."
There's one marquee player in the field this week who has plenty of winning experience at Nudgee, albeit it's been quite some time since he's played there.
Scott Hend, 10-time Asian Tour winner, has history at the club which stems all the way back to when he was a junior when he won three club championships while also undertaking the last year of his PGA of Australia traineeship there under the guidance of John Downs.
However, the 49-year-old admits he has plenty of work to do to acquaint himself with the James Wilcher-designed Kurrai course.
"I don't think there's any home ground advantage," Hend said.
"There might be an advantage to me feeling so happy that I'm actually back but home ground advantage has disappeared well and truly. I'm learning the golf course from scratch.
"A lot of guys have a big start on me from playing here a few times so we'll just see what happens."
The star-studded field this week includes 2002 Australian Open winner Stephen Allan and former order of merit winners Jake McLeod and Matthew Griffin.
The first three event winners of the 2022/23 season which includes Martin, WA PGA winner David Micheluzzi and Deyen Lawson (WA Open) are also in the mix.
Martin tees up in round one on Thursday alongside Lawson and Braden Becker at 7.42AM AEDT.
The event also acts as the last chance for players to earn entry into the first marquee event of the season, next week's $2m Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland.
