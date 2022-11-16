Bendigo Advertiser
Andrew Martin in top form for QLD PGA Championship after Moonah Links victory

Andrew Martin heads into this week's QLD PGA Championship on the back of winning the Vic PGA Championship last weekend at Moonah Links. He outlasted Lincoln Tighe, Brett Coletta and Adam Bland in a five-hole play-off to secure his second professional victory.

Australasia PGA order of merit leader Andrew Martin has another big week ahead on the golf course.

